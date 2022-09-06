The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as the attention turns from a long Labor Day weekend full of week one college football action.

Like the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia rises in the AP Poll after a blowout week one win over Oregon and former Bulldogs' defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The Bulldogs now sit at No. 2 in the polls, behind only Alabama.

With Georgia climbing above Ohio State, the team who ranked ahead of Georgia in the preseason, some may even believe Georgia had a chance to overtake Alabama in the No. 1 spot.

Yes, Alabama's 55-0 win over an unranked Utah State is as good as one would expect from the national championship favorites, yet Georgia's 49-3 win over a once top-15 ranked Oregon provides a strong case on behalf of the Bulldogs.

The full AP Poll Rankings are as follows:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor Usc Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pitt NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

