Georgia Rises in the Latest AP Poll Following Dismantling of Oregon
The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as the attention turns from a long Labor Day weekend full of week one college football action.
Like the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia rises in the AP Poll after a blowout week one win over Oregon and former Bulldogs' defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The Bulldogs now sit at No. 2 in the polls, behind only Alabama.
With Georgia climbing above Ohio State, the team who ranked ahead of Georgia in the preseason, some may even believe Georgia had a chance to overtake Alabama in the No. 1 spot.
Yes, Alabama's 55-0 win over an unranked Utah State is as good as one would expect from the national championship favorites, yet Georgia's 49-3 win over a once top-15 ranked Oregon provides a strong case on behalf of the Bulldogs.
The full AP Poll Rankings are as follows:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- Usc
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
- Utah
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Pitt
- NC State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Tennessee
- Houston
Read More
You Might Also Like:
- Kirby Smart Praises Dan Lanning Following Win
- Familiarity Wasn't Enough for Oregon to Overcome Georgia
- The Good: Georgia Airs it Out in Win Over Oregon
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.