Georgia Rises in the Latest AP Poll Following Dismantling of Oregon

How far did Georgia climb in the rankings after an impressive season opening win over Oregon.

The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as the attention turns from a long Labor Day weekend full of week one college football action. 

Like the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia rises in the AP Poll after a blowout week one win over Oregon and former Bulldogs' defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The Bulldogs now sit at No. 2 in the polls, behind only Alabama. 

With Georgia climbing above Ohio State, the team who ranked ahead of Georgia in the preseason, some may even believe Georgia had a chance to overtake Alabama in the No. 1 spot. 

Yes, Alabama's 55-0 win over an unranked Utah State is as good as one would expect from the national championship favorites, yet Georgia's 49-3 win over a once top-15 ranked Oregon provides a strong case on behalf of the Bulldogs.

The full AP Poll Rankings are as follows: 

  1.  Alabama 
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State 
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson 
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma 
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor 
  10. Usc
  11. Oklahoma State 
  12. Florida 
  13. Utah 
  14. Michigan State 
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas 
  17. Pitt
  18. NC State 
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky 
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss 
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee 
  25. Houston
