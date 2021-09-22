Frehsmen Report: UGA Will Continue Leaning on Young Guns On Offense

Georgia has called upon several key freshman to begin the 2021 season, particularly on the offensive side of the football.

Georgia's 2021 class was par for the course under head coach Kirby Smart. He's taken what was a sleeping giant in the recruiting world and turned it into a five-star dynamo in just a matter of five seasons as the head coach. As South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said after Saturday's 40-13 drubbing at the hands of the Bulldogs, "They've got like 100 five stars."

Some of those young stars are being called upon early in their careers as well, particularly on the offensive side of the football.

Freshmen target Brock Bowers and Adonai Mitchell are first and third respectively in receiving yards this year for Georgia through three games.

Brock Bowers resides from Napa Valley, California where he was the highest-rated prospect ever from the area, which is not exactly a football hotspot. He's 6'4, 230 pounds, and is verified 4.5 in the forty-yard dash. That is the kind of athlete that Georgia will always find ways to get the football.

That athletic profile is being used in very unique ways to begin the season as well. He's not your average tight end and they haven't used him as such either. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has developed several screenplays for Bowers to begin the season because they recognize the value he brings after the catch. He's hard to catch in the open field, and he's even harder to bring down with his size.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is yet another example of Georgia's ability to find the "hidden gem" in a recruiting cycle. Sure, Georgia has become known for signing five-star football players, there's no doubt about that, but it's players like Adonai Mitchell that continue to show up at this program. Eric Stokes, Solomon Kindley, and Deandre Baker are previous examples of players that flew under the radar nationally entering college only to become high draft picks. However, it's Mitchell that has made the earliest impact of them all.

And the best is yet to come for Mitchell. Sources have indicated that his rep and target share are only going to increase as the season moves forward.

