We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia.

Kirby Smart is not known for shock and awe on the microphone. You get what he wants you to get for the most part, and that's mostly coach speak. That being said, there's almost always a message for the media and fans alike to take away. Last year, he opened with a quote from historical philosopher Henry David Thoreau,

"Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. Say that again. Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. That's Henry David Thoreau. For me, that's it. I'm too busy working. I'm too busy trying to do the next thing."

This year, the message is clear from the Georgia Football head coach. Following a national title, they will not be hunted.

"People have asked the question, how does it feel to be hunted, we will not be hunted at the University of Georgia, I can promise you that the hunting that we do will be done from us going the other direction. It's not something we're going to sit back and be passive about."

Another message Smart is driving home, they have plenty of talent but what they need is experience.

People say do you have the talent? Do you have enough talent within your program? We've got plenty of talent, but we lack right now is experience. That's our job as coaches to put those guys in a position to be successful and react in a calm manner and have the experience they need to go play well against Oregon.

Monday, July 18th

12:35 PM (LSU): Brian Kelly with Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2:30 PM (Ole Miss): Lane Kiffin with Jonathan Mingo, Cedric Johnson, Nick Broeker

3:55 PM (Missouri): Eli Drinkwitz with Barrett Banister, Martez Manuel, Isaiah McGuire

Tuesday, July 19th

9:05 AM (Alabama): Nick Saban with Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Bryce Young

10:30 AM (Vanderbilt): Clark Lea with Ben Bresnahan, Anfernee Orji, Mike Wright

1:00 PM (Mississippi State): Mike Leach with Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson, Austin Williams

2:25 PM (South Carolina): Shane Beamer with Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner, Zacch Pickens

Wednesday, July 20th

9:05 AM (Arkansas): Sam Pittman with Jalen Catalon, KJ Jefferson, Bumper Poole

10:30 AM (Georgia): Kirby Smart with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Sedrick Van Pran

1:00 PM (Florida): Billy Napier with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige, Ventrell Miller

2:25 PM (Kentucky): Mark Stoops with Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey, DeAndre Square

Thursday, July 21st

9:05 AM (Auburn): Bryan Harsin with Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker

10:30 AM (Tennessee): Josh Heupel with Cedric Tillman, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers

12:30 PM (Texas A&M): Jimbo Fisher with Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson

