The spring practice portion of the offseason is complete, which means it's evaluation time around the program. Today, we bring you the MVPs from the G-Day Scrimmage.

Georgia has plenty to be excited about when it comes to the status of its football program in Athens. They are the defending national champions, have a favorable 2022 schedule, and have a plethora of talented up-and-coming players on their roster heading into the fall.

The spring practice portion of the offseason is all about evaluating what you have on your roster, where the holes are, how to address the issues, and getting better. It's completely unlike the regular season practice sessions. In the regular season, it's about developing the first and second units. In the spring, it's about finding out who that first and second-team unit is.

Which means competition. And with competition comes those who bested the rest. Our MVPs from Saturday's G-Day Scrimmage.

Carson Beck, QB

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Rob Davis)

Beck did enough Saturday to make a cemented starter sweat. He was the only Georgia quarterback to complete more than 50% of his passes, throwing for 274 yards and played without a turnover. Kirby Smart always says he's looking for quarterbacks to simply operate the offense, well from his first pass to his last, Beck managed the offense and played within himself. Leaving some to wonder what the future of the quarterback position at Georgia looks like beyond Stetson Bennett.

It's clear, Stetson Bennett is Georgia's starting quarterback, but that doesn't mean Carson Beck isn't an SEC-caliber starter, and that doesn't mean he wasn't the best quarterback in Saturday's scrimmage.

Oscar Delp, TE

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Rob Davis)



Delp drew comparisons to Brock Bowers coming out of high school for a reason. He's 6'4, 225 pounds, and runs in the low 4.5s in the 40. He's a complete and utter mismatch for both defensive backs and linebackers. Though what made Bowers' freshman season so special and what makes Delp so unique is their ability to run with the football after the catch.

He caught 9 of 7 targets for 91 yards, with 26 of those yards coming after the catch.

Javon Bullard, DB

During the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles)



It takes a special football player to play STAR at Georgia. You have to be able to cover like a corner, play off the ball like a safety, run the alley like a linebacker, and blitz like an edge defender at times. It's not only the hardest position to learn, but it's the most demanding position to play, and to do so at 5'9, 190 pounds, you have to be either insane or insanely talented.

Bullard is both. Go back and watch the G-Day scrimmage, and see how many different ways Javon Bullard flashed from the star position. You'll see No. 22 breaking up passes in the backfield, covering the likes of Dominick Blaylock in the slot, and then tackling Kendall Milton at the line of scrimmage. A firework waiting to explode at all times.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93), Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) during the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Rob Davis)

Georgia needed someone to step up at the defensive end position with the absence of Tramel Walthour for the scrimmage and did Ingram-Dawkins answer the bell. a Sack, 1.5 TFLs, 2.0 total tackles, and a start with the first-team defense. He showed why so many in the recruiting industry were all in on TID. He's lost a considerable amount of weight since entering college and has gone from someone who played 3-tech in high school to someone who's now playing defensive end at Georgia.

