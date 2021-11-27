MVPs from Georgia's Win Over Georgia Tech

Georgia had several standout players from Saturday's dominating win over in-state rival Georgia Tech. We bring you the MVPs from today's game.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate got its awaited renewal Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2020 edition of the in-state rivalry between the two perrenial foes took a leave due to both the ACC and the SEC electing to play a conference-only schedule amidst a pandemic.

Needless to say, Georgia got two years' worth of whipping on the Jackets Saturday. Thanks to the performance from today's MVPs.

Brock Bowers, TE

Bowers leads Georgia in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns as a freshman tight end. Let that sink it. He added to an already record-breaking freshman campaign on Saturday afternoon. Going for two touchdowns on three catches for 100 yards, including a 77-yard catch and run. He's the most electric weapon that Georgia has on this offense right now and offensive coordinator Todd Monken is finding more and more creative ways to get him the football.

Stetson Bennet, QB

Bennett remained efficient and explosive on Saturday. His 14 of 20 for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns seems to be a standard statline at this point for him this season. He was particularly efficient on play-action passes, completing 6 of 7. He didn't have to use his legs all that much on Saturday, but his athleticism still played a factor fo the Bulldogs.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB

The defensive starters didn't play much in the second half of this football game, which led to freshman linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson continuing his freshman campaign that's been filled with flashes. He's already got a career touchdown on his books, and Saturday he led the reserve unit for Georgia.

