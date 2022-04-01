Skip to main content

LOOK: Georgia National Championship Trophy Broken

April Fools! Georgia's social media department plays trick on Football fans everywhere in honor of April 1st.

April 1st is upon us. In a world of internet trolls, the annual April Fool's Day is the most holy of internet troll celebrations. 

Georgia Football's social media account joined in on the fun, so we did too. 

Georgia's social media department has been one of the more creative in college football during Kirby Smart's tenure. Whether it be hype trailers during the season or the photography and videography departments, or even the graphic design team used to creating edits for prospects and players, Georgia's social team is strong. 

Or, in this case, trolling their fanbase in honor of a national holiday. 

After waiting 41 years for the national title to return to Athens, Georgia's social media account knew exactly what to do on this day to grab their fan's attention to their social media account. 

