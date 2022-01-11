Georgia's Season Ends the Way it Began

Georgia won a national title for the first time in 41 years. After coming out victorious in a fistfight with Alabama, Georgia ends the season in the same exact way they started.

The Georgia Bulldogs have won a national title for the first time in 41 years. After coming out victorious in a four-quarter fistfight with Big Brother Alabama in the national title, Georgia ends the season in the same exact way they did against Clemson.

The 2021 season started with a defensive struggle between two stagnant offenses that failed to produce a single touchdown.

The offensive production wasn't as bad in on Monday night between Alabama, there were two total offensive touchdowns in this football game.

Though the ending of the football game was eerily similar to the ending of the Clemson contest. Georgia got the ball back with 4:48 seconds left in that game, they ran the ball ten straight times down the heart of a national title contending program.

That's exactly how their season ended, with an offensive unit driving Alabama off the line of scrimmage and not only beating big brother but pushing his face in the dirt as you do it.

A lot of people were skeptical of this Georgia football teams chances, but they had Championship DNA dating back to September 4th against. They had championship DNA all year, handling their business week in and week out, sweeping the regular-season slate at an average of 39.1 points per game. It was a disappointing performance against this same Alabama team that had some questioning this football team.

