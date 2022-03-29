We've learned a little bit about what the 2022 version of the Georgia Bulldogs will look like through two weeks of spring practice. Here's what we know and what we are hearing.

After a few months of offseason work behind closed doors following their first national title run in 41 years, Georgia is now a full two weeks into their spring practice schedule. Which means, we are not only just a few Saturdays away from the Annual G-Day game, but it also means we've learned a little bit about what the 2022 version of the Georgia Bulldogs will look like.

He's what we now know:

Rotations Occurring at QB

Stetson Bennett is the returning starting quarterback for a national championship defending football team, which means he's an extremely heavy favorite to be the starter again this fall. That being said, he's not the only quarterback taking first-team reps, according to sources. Redshirt sophomore Carson Beck is getting reps with the first-team unit and is performing well this spring, as he did last offseason. Remember, it was Beck that was named the backup behind JT Daniels heading into the 2021 season, a season that ended with Bennett holding a trophy and Daniels entering the portal.

It's an evaluation period, that's what the spring is about, especially at the quarterback position. That includes Brock Vandagriff, who according to sources has even gotten a spring of time with the first-team unit as well. Still, it is Bennett's job to lose, but the young stars at the position are flashing this spring.

O Line Shuffle

Now, imagine all that evaluation period stuff with a brand new position coach. That's what Georgia's offensive line is experiencing currently. They've got new positions to fill with Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer off to the NFL. They've got a likely starter in Tate Ratledge sidelined this spring, and they've got a plethora of extremely highly touted bodies fighting for a few limited spots.

Jones/Truss/Van Pran/Ericson/McClendon is how they started the spring, but Devin Willock has gotten run at both guards as has Micah Morris. Amarius Mims was limited in practice last week but has seen time at both tackle spots this spring. It's a smorgasbord of lineups inside for Georgia.

Dominick Blaylock is Back

"He's doing well, he's been pretty consistent. The offseason program was good for him in terms of getting confidence, change of direction, doing some things well. I think he would be the first to tell you he is still rusty but he is so confident with the ball in his hands and catches the ball really well... He brings some veteran experience, really right now anyone at wide receiver with experience is a veteran because we don't have many guys with experience there but he's done a tremendous job. [Balylock] never complains."

Super Thin Across the Board

They are down to three tight ends now on the available roster at the moment according to sources, which means Oscar Delp, Arik Gilbert, and Brett Seither are getting a tremendous amount of work with Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, and Ryland Goede now out for the spring.

Kirby Smart said in his seven years since taking the job at Georgia, "this is the thinnest we've ever been" at defensive back. They are nearing the same issues with the wide receiver room as well. It's a spring that's seen a handful of starters and contributors sidelined.

