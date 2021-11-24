Nyland Green Arrested on Five Counts

Georgia cornerback Nyland Green has been arrested in Athens-Clarke County on five accounts

According to reports, Georgia cornerback Nyland Green has been arrested in Athens-Clarke County on five accounts. Green has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct, two counts of felony charges for carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, and one county of felony criminal damage to property.

According to sources, this sounds like an incident involving a BB gun on campus and something was shot and broken on campus. Green has a bond hearing Wednesday. Georgia has not released a statement on the matter.

Green entered the Georga program as an SI All American and a member of our 2021 SI99, the top 99 players in the country.

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.



Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton high school? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering the length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well, and clearly shows the ability to be multidimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center field safety but is determined to play corner. Both at big time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner is he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip Newton high school for a morning workout this spring, and there were two players that were 100% about their business and Nyland Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type of player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety or a combination of the two.

You May Also Like

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.