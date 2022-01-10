Gameplan: How Georgia's Offense Keeps Up With Bama

Georgia is set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 72nd time in Indianapolis, Indiana, this time with a national championship on the line. We bring you the gameplan.

The Dawgs, a 2.5 point favorite despite not having beaten the Tide in the last seven meetings between the two. It's a classic rematch of the SEC Championship Game from December 4th, a game in which Alabama won 41 to 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

So, as the rematch takes place, what's the game plan for an offense from Georgia that struggled to keep up with Alabama a little over a month ago?

Stay Balanced

Alabama's specialty in these football games defensively is their ability to force teams into becoming one-dimensional. Somehow, someway they make you feel like you need to abandon the run and throw the football to keep up with them. In 2020, it was the moment Henry Ruggs took Georgia for 90 yards and a score that forced Georgia into "panic mode." Back in December, Georgia had two consecutive three and outs sandwiched in between three possessions from Alabama that resulted in 17 points unanswered.

If something like that happens Monday night, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has to remain balanced. A box score filled with Stetson Bennett pass attempts is a recipe for a loss.

Unleash George Pickens

George Pickens has been "cleared" for well over a month now, and it's time to unleash the star wide receiver. He doesn't need 12 targets to impact this football game. He's such a presence on the field that he will dictate coverage, he will hold safeties, he will lighten the box himself just by being on the field. These things will relieve some of the pressure from Bennett. If the defense is forced to tip their hand, the quarterback's decision-making process becomes much clearer.

Avoid the Tragedy

Busted routes on consecutive third downs, interceptions in the redzone, and interceptions returned for a touchdown are all mistakes that can cost you a football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia did all of those things, in consecutive possessions against Alabama in Atlanta. Tragedy-producing plays can not happen. Sacks are tolerable, turnovers are not.

Stetson Bennett has 14 career interceptions, 5 of them (35%) have come against this one football team in Alabama. He can not press tonight if Georgia has a chance at winning a national title.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 8:00 PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

