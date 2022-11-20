PHOTOS: Georgia Survives a Cold Kentucky Road Game

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped a frigid Kroger Field on Saturday evening in Lexington, Kentucky. A 16 to 6 win was not exactly the dominating performance that Georgia fans, nor the 22.0-point favorite Bulldogs have become accustomed to in 2022.

Though there was plenty of action, Dawgs Daily was in attendance to capture the sights and sounds from the road victory.

RB, Kenny McIntosh

EDGE, Nolan Smith

Linebacker, Jalon Walker

Linebacker, Jalon Walker

Safety, Malaki Starks

Safety, Malaki Starks

OT, Broderick Jones

CB, Kelee Ringo

CB, Kelee Ringo

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

TE, Oscar Delp

Center, Sedrick Van Pran

Center, Sedrick Van Pran

QB, Stetson Bennett

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kenny McIntosh

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

TE, Brock Bowers

Center, Sedrick Van Pran

DE, Mykel Williams

DB, Javon Bullard

DB, Javon Bullard

LB, Smael Mondon

Safety, Malaki Starks

DT, Jalen Carter

HC, Kirby Smart

DT, Zion Logue

DT, Zion Logue

DT, Jalen Carter

Saftey, Chris Smith

DT, Jalen Carter

DT, Jalen Carter

DT, Zion Logue

DE, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

LB, Smael Mondon

RB, Kenny McIntosh

Smael Mondon and Jalon Walker

Smael Mondon and Jalon Walker

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Center, Sedrick Van Pran

Safety, David Daniel

LB, Jalon Walker

DE, Mykel Williams

CB, Kamari Lassiter

CB, Kamari Lassiter

LB, Jalon Walker

LB, Jalon Walker

Safety, Chris Smith

Safety, Chris Smith

DE, Mykel Williams

Safety, Chris Smith

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Smael Mondon

DT, Jalen Carter

CB, Kelee Ringo

DT, Warren Brinson

DT, Jalen Carter

DT, Nazir Stackhouse

WR, Ladd McConkey

QB, Stetson Bennett

QB, Stetson Bennett

WR, Dominick Blaylock

WR, Ladd McConkey

EDGE, Marvin Jones

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN