PHOTOS: Georgia Survives a Cold Kentucky Road Game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped a frigid Kroger Field on Saturday evening in Lexington, Kentucky. We have the photos, sights, and sounds from the win.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped a frigid Kroger Field on Saturday evening in Lexington, Kentucky. A 16 to 6 win was not exactly the dominating performance that Georgia fans, nor the 22.0-point favorite Bulldogs have become accustomed to in 2022.
Though there was plenty of action, Dawgs Daily was in attendance to capture the sights and sounds from the road victory.
