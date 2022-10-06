The Auburn Tigers haven't beaten Georgia in the Classic City since 2005, in fact, the last several meetings in Athens have been quite the landslides in favor of the Dawgs. Georgia has beaten Auburn by an average of 20 points in the last 7 meetings between the hedges.

So, with the Dawgs a near 30.0 point favorite in most sportsbooks, we here at Dawgs Daily are expecting quite a few noteworthy performances in what is expected to be a game controlled by Georgia. Though, that was the expectation the previous two weeks as well, as Georgia slept-walked through Kent State and Missouri.

Georgia Players to Watch vs Auburn

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

Robby Ashford just might be the best athlete at the quarterback position that Georgia plays all season. He's 6'3, 210 pounds, and has the ability to run away from SEC defenders. In years past when Georgia encounters such a threat, they play a tremendous amount of QB spy in the gameplan. And in doing so, they take their best athlete and stand him over the ball on obvious passing downs and have him close the space on the quarterback as he begins to extend with his legs.

This is Xavian Sorey's role this season, and he should shine in it on Saturday.

Nolan Smith, OLB

Nolan Smith has played Auburn three times in his career, and he's yet to record a sack against the SEC foe, that will change Saturday. Smith will be rushing against two offensive tackles from Auburn that have tremendous length, both standing 6'7 with long arms. However, Smith has the speed, athleticism, and bend to win at a high rate against the lesser athletes from Auburn on the edge.

Additionally, Saturday is an effort-sack kind of football game. If you're getting Ashford to the ground it's because you ran him down. Nolan Smith is one of the more active football players in college football.

Ladd McConkey, WR

We here at Dawgs Daily find it hard to believe Todd Monken and this offensive staff are going to allow McConkey to remain in the wallows of self-confidence. Look for McConkey to get early touches in the screen game to allow him to create some plays after the catch, then take the top off the defense as he did a year ago against this Auburn squad.

