Adam Anderson Seeing an Extended Role in 2021

Adam Anderson is the mainstream answer for Georgia at SAM outside linebacker heading into 2021. Expectations are high for the rising senior who finished a year ago with 6.5 sacks.

Adam Anderson is one of the most exciting players heading into the 2021 season, as it is widely expected that the former five-star from Rome, Georgia, will step up in a big way for Georgia in 2021.

Anderson was a guy who spent much of his first two seasons between the hedges buried on the depth chart as Georgia recruited outside linebackers heavily over the years. But, after seeing limited time through his freshman and sophomore season, the former five-star edge rusher would breakthrough in 2020 with 6.5 sacks.

Anderson was Georgia's third-down pass-rush specialist as his bend and burst are elite. The speed-rusher blew past SEC linemen as he constantly pressured the quarterback and even forced some turnovers. However, what made 2020 even more special for the Rome, Georgia native was the fact that Anderson wasn't even a starter for the Dawgs.

Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson were the top two edge rushers on the depth at each position for Georgia. However, Ojulari departed this offseason for the NFL while Jermaine Johnson, the SAM linebacker, transferred to Florida State; Johnson's departure opens up more room for Adam in 2021 to take on a more involved role apart of the defense.

Anderson's explosiveness in 2020 was something that has NFL scouts and executives drooling as many expect Anderson to be a high-value draft pick in 2022. Although Anderson's speed rush is second to none, there are still valid questions surrounding the rising senior.

After just playing in a third-down pass rusher specialist in 2020, scouts have not seen Anderson much as a run defender. Questions remain about Anderson's technique, like his hand fighting, which is something that separates a guy like Ojulari from the rest.

As an edge defender, the expectation is that you can rush the passer effectively, but you also have a responsibility as a run defender. Unfortunately, we haven't seen Anderson much when it comes to setting the edge and being able to get off a block and stop the runner in the backfield.

At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, there is no doubt that Anderson is an elite athlete who many expect to impress in the 2022 NFL Combine. While having elite speed at his size helps Anderson in many ways, his slender build could be a cause for concern when trying to stop the run. Not being able to hold the edge as a run defender could keep Anderson off the field on first and second downs like last season.

If the staff feels that Anderson is not suited to being a three-down edge rusher, then one player who would benefit is true freshman Chaz Chambliss. Chambliss came to Athens as the 16th ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class and was rated at 4-stars.

Chambliss enrolled early in the spring and has spent the last few months learning and playing the SAM position. At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, there are questions about his top-end athleticism, but his strength and power could keep him on the field on early running downs.

Since arriving on campus, the young freshman has even drawn praise from Kirby Smart.

He’s here, working out now. He’s such a hard worker. Anytime you build guys into your program. these hard-working, high-character guys, they improve your overall team.”

He may lack athleticism; Chambliss makes up for it with his hard work ethic and is a very coachable player. While it may be unrealistic to expect the freshman to start over a rising senior like Anderson, he could find himself some early playing time if he can prove effective as a run defender, something that may be a weak point in Anderson's game.

