Name to Know: Could Georgia Have ID'd the Next Jordan Davis?

In every recruiting cycle players shoot up Ranking lists and Teams’ boards. Late risers that rocket up recruiting boards. In 2023 one of those could be Jamaal Jarrett.

In every recruiting cycle players shoot up Ranking lists and Teams’ boards. Late risers that rocket up recruiting boards after an explosive spring and summer heading into their senior seasons.

One such Player in 2023 will be the mountain of a human being, Jamaal Jarrett.

This North Carolina native has the requisite size, at 6-5 and tipping the scale at 330. Many ranking sites have Jarrett listed as an offensive tackle. However, his natural position is a defensive tackle. He played on the same defense at Grimsley high school with Five-star defensive linemen Travis Shaw. Shaw Sustained an injury and the Grimsley defense did not miss a beat, due in large part to Jarrett's performance.

Jarrett dominated in the absence of his five-star teammate. He would wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage. It became very difficult for opposing offenses to get anything going. In doing so, he has been drawing comparisons to another massive human being and fellow North Carolina native.

Jarrett has the potential to be a Jordan Davis at the next level. The size comparison isn’t the only reason he is looked at like a Jordan Davis.

In Jarrett’s high school film, he displays freaky athleticism. He moves well for his size. Not only that but, he shows a great motor not giving up on plays and making tackles down the field. Even, better is that he will get more athletic once he gets into a college weight training and nutrition program. Jarrett will be able to shed some weight and, he will likely become even more of an athletic freak for his size.

This physical leap in the progression of his physical form could come as soon as this offseason, which is part of the reason we are projecting such a meteoric rise for the big defensive tackle.

A player like Jarrett will be an anchor for a defense. He might not be one of those players who fill up the stat sheet as a college player — not has he been in high school. What he adds is so much greater. He will draw double teams and free up linebackers. He is already showing this on the high school level as well.

Overall, Jarrett is a player that college football fans need to know about. It is only a matter of time before the media starts noticing that he will be a problem for opposing offenses at the next level.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.