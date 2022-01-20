Georgia Roster Update: Dust Settling After Insane Week
It's been just ten days since the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years, and in those ten days, Georgia's roster has seen 14 players officially declare for the NFL Draft, 8 players enter the NCAA Transfer portal, and 18 members of the 2022 signing class enroll.
Needless to say, their roster is in a bit of an overhaul currently.
We've got you updated with all the latest roster changes here in one location.
TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE
- January 19th, 2022 - JT Daniels has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 19th, 2022 - Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal
- January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.
- January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources
- January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal
The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.
The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:
ROSTER MOVEMENTS
- Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
- George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
- Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens
- Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
- John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
- Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Early Enrollees
- Malaki Starks, S
- Daylen Everette, DB
- Earnest Greene, OL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Chandler Smith, WR
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Aliou Bah, OL
- Shone Washington, DT
- Jacob Hood, OL
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Brett Thorson, P
- Bear Alexander, DT
