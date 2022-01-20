Georgia Roster Update: Dust Settling After Insane Week

It's been just ten days since the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years, and in those ten days, Georgia's roster has seen an insane amount of movement.

It's been just ten days since the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years, and in those ten days, Georgia's roster has seen 14 players officially declare for the NFL Draft, 8 players enter the NCAA Transfer portal, and 18 members of the 2022 signing class enroll.

Needless to say, their roster is in a bit of an overhaul currently.

We've got you updated with all the latest roster changes here in one location.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

January 19th, 2022 - JT Daniels has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 19th, 2022 - Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.

January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources

January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

ROSTER MOVEMENTS

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens

Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022



William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Early Enrollees

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

