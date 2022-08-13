Scrimmage Notes: What We Now Know About Georgia

The first scrimmage of the fall season for the University of Georgia is in the books, and with it, the first chapter of fall camp is in the books. Georgia will likely have one more scrimmage next weekend before they settle in to begin preparing for the official kick-off to the 2022 season.

So, we've compiled a list of news, notes, and intel from not just today's scrimmage but to this point in fall camp, with just 21 days until the Bulldogs face off against the Oregon Ducks.

Battle Ground Spots

Offensive Line

Entering fall camp, all signs pointed towards Georgia feeling good about both tackle spots and the center position with Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon returning along with Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger. The battle spots were at both guard positions. And according to sources, though there's been ample rotation inside, Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge appear to be the leaders in the clubhouse after one scrimmage to start at left and right guard.

Cornerback

Kelee Ringo is not only a known starter at corner for Georgia but is drawing first-round draft projections already entering his second year as a starter. The question all offseason has been who will join him on the other side. Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Greene, and Daylen Everette have all competed for the spot, according to sources, though if they were to play tomorrow, it seems as though Lassiter would get the start. It's far from over here.

Interior Defensive Line

One thing that's played out over the years since Kirby Smart's taken over is they will play a ton of guys on the interior of the defensive line. This year will be no different. They know they have Jalen Carter, who is arguably a top-5 player in college football, but beyond that, there is a lot of playing time up for grabs. Kirby Smart rattled off a litany of names in his opening fall presser:

We're asking, you know, Zion (Logue), Jalen (Carter), Nazir (Stackhouse), Warren Brinson, Bill Norton, Jonathan Jeffson, all those guys, the two young guys Bear (Alexander) and Christen (Miller). They're gonna get thrust up there and have to go out and compete and give us depth and give snaps because we play a lot of guys up front.

Linebackers

Georgia is nationally known for being "running back university", though there's no position group in football that is as talent-rich with NFL stars like Georgia's linebacker corps under Glenn Schumann, and boy, do they have an onslaught of talent waiting in the wings. Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson seem to be next in the line of great backers at Georgia, with Kirby Smart saying Smael Mondon is "as good an athlete as I've ever seen." Despite losing not one, but three linebackers to the NFL this offseason, Georgia will be fine. That includes freshman Jalon Walker who's turned heads this camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

