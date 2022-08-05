Georgia's 2022 Season Superlatives

Editor's Note: This article is a summation of a fan-created podcast. If you're searching for unbiased reporting, our many other articles will suit you. If you are looking to have a good time and talk some 'ball, stick around.

Fall Camp has kicked off all across the country, and football season is officially in the air. But as we all know, when your heart resides in Athens, GA, football is always in the air.

For the next two or three weeks, Coach Kirby Smart will be putting those boys through some long days that, as I said on the pod, I do not envy in the slightest. Though as tough as the work being put in is, it is essential to Georgia’s success on the field this fall. As practice reports begin to flood the news, the Baxter Street Boys decided to give out some pre-season superlatives to some dawgs for the upcoming season.

The “Most likely to score a big man touchdown” Award: Jalen Carter

Jake: We see Kirby likes to incorporate his big men in goal-line formations, and Jalen Carter is the guy who will benefit. He’s a guy who has already done it before and has been a lead blocker for multiple touchdowns throughout the years. Jalen Carter on a full-back dive coming soon. He's caught one, time to run one.

“Comeback Player of the Year” Award: Dominick Blaylock

Cole: I think we are underestimating what a healthy Dom can bring to this team. His freshman year, he was a pro in everything he did, from his ball skills to his route running. He’s a guy who has been through a lot of adversity and is very easy to pull for. I’m hoping Dom is back to 100% and is on the field being a dude.

Honorable Mention: Tykee Smith

Jake: Another guy for this award is Tykee. He’s a guy I expect to really pop and be a high-round draft pick. Him coming back will be a huge boost to UGA’s inexperienced defense.

“He’s got that DAWG in him” Award: Nolan Smith

Cole: Nolan Smith is a guy we have deemed as “the captain,” and he’s got that DAWG in him. He’s down to do the dirty work; he will set the edge, he will play the run, and he will get after your QB. I can’t wait to see him pin his ears back and go get some sacks this year.

“Looks most like Morgan Wallen” Award: Tate Ratledge

Jake: Tate Ratledge has some LETTUCE. He’s got the mullet, he’s got the stache, and you need those country boys playing guard. If you remember what happened when Ben Cleveland took over, you know what I’m talking about. Tate Ratledge is the country boy we need to anchor that spot down this year

“Most Likely to Take Your Lunch Money” Award: AD Mitchell

Griff: This man made the greatest catch in the history of Georgia football and took that poor Bama DB’s lunch while doing so. He is not scared to put you on skates while snapping off a route, or going up over you and snatching your soul. Regardless, he will walk away with your lunch money

Honarable Mention: Darnell Washington

Cole: Big Darnell will put both paws on you and drive you in the dirt. He makes watching blocking fun, and he ain’t scared to take that lunch money.

“Will Make a Splash on Special Teams” Award: Cole Speer

Jake: You know we have to keep shouting out them North Georgia boys. Speer has the type of speed that is tough to leave on the sideline. Whether he is at gunner or returning some punts or kicks, Cole is going to make a splash on Special Teams.

The “Better Tighten Your Chin Strap” Award: Chaz Chambliss

Cole: Chaz Chambliss is a dangerous dude. When he came in the game last year, he was head hunting. If your chin strap isn’t tight before he hits you, it dang sure will be after.

Honarable Mention: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Jake: JDJ is a thumper, and he’s not afraid to lay the wood. I’m excited to see him hit some guys this fall and he will tighten some chin straps.

The “Get Off the Bus First” Award: Jacob Hood

Jake: Dude, this guy is listed at 6’8 350. Kirby needs to let him get off the bus and announce our presence with authority.