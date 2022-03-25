LOOK: Fake Social Media Account Portraying Travon Walker Dupes NFL Network

Travon Walker has been the talk of the NFL Draft, though not all stories surrounding the Georgia Football defensive end are true.

Former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker has seen his draft value sky-rocket since the 2021 national championship season began back in September. Now the talk of the NFL Draft, stories continue to be written about Walker, the noise continues to louden as the draft nears.

Though all the stories aren't exactly true, like Travon Walker's LinkedIn account turning out to be an internet "troll."

Of all the internet trolls running amuck on social media, at least this one had positive thoughts and intentions in mind. Framing Walker as a young man aspiring for business life after football.

Though business on the football field just might be at a career-high for Walker.

Some analysts have had Walker going as high as No. 5 in this year's draft, but Jones-Drew certainly set the bar at its highest point with him predicting Walker to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick and going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is what the former NFL running back had to say about Walker:

"With general manager Trent Baalke working to sign Cam Robinson to a long-term deal, the Jags go defense with this pick. Walker is coming off a great combine performance that has the scouting community buzzing, according to my colleague Bucky Brooks. The Georgia product gives the Jags a major boost up front as a versatile defender capable of playing anywhere on the D-line."

If Walker does indeed go first overall, he would be the first Bulldog to do so since quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2009 and the 5th player in program history to achieve that feat.

Jones-Drew had three other Bulldogs joining Walker in the first round, and it wasn't the typical group of former Georgia players that the majority of people are predicting to be first-round picks with those names being Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean, and then, of course, Walker as well. Jones-Drew however, subbed out Dean and slid in offensive lineman Jamaree Sayler being picked up late in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 31st pick.

