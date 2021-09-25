Projected Starting Lineups, Key Contributor Doesn't Make the Trip

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Projected Starting Lineups, Latest on Injury Report

Georgia is on the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. They are 35 point favorites against the fellow SEC East opponent. Here are the starting lineups.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia is on the road in Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. They are 35 point favorites against the fellow SEC East opponent and are expected to control this game from the opening kick. 

Georgia is still dealing with some injuries on both sides of the ball. According to sources, you shouldn't expect to see Darnell Washington, Dominick Blaylock, or Tykee Smith in Saturday's matchup. 

Blaylock did not make the trip to Nashville. He's still dealing with hamstring issues and they don't want to take any risks with the meat of the SEC schedule on the way. 

Here are our projected starting lineups. 

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels 
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Ladd McConkey
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN
  • QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_0948-L
News

Projected Starting Lineups, Key Contributor Doesn't Make the Trip

21 seconds ago
FB7603E2-0BD1-4B7B-AF20-FE6759181842
News

Score Predictions - Georgia Rolls in Nashville

40 minutes ago
210911_mlm_fb_UAB_0597-L
News

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out

17 hours ago
87C2013F-0A85-4FAB-B93B-6A7996F2452B
News

Luther Burden Has Set a Commitment Date

21 hours ago
91DF6A3A-18A0-4150-BE69-3CFEE2ACBE80
News

Georgia Fans Week 4 Viewing Schedule, What and How to Watch

23 hours ago
F271BC36-DB08-40B9-801E-9063202FA9F4
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16783564
News

LATEST: Georgia Becoming a Front Runner for Arch Manning

Sep 23, 2021
76B72635-39AB-45A5-BBCA-4AFA3B5573DC
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Set to Commit Friday - What You Need to Know

Sep 23, 2021