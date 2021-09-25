Projected Starting Lineups, Key Contributor Doesn't Make the Trip

Georgia is on the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. They are 35 point favorites against the fellow SEC East opponent. Here are the starting lineups.

Georgia is on the road in Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. They are 35 point favorites against the fellow SEC East opponent and are expected to control this game from the opening kick.

Georgia is still dealing with some injuries on both sides of the ball. According to sources, you shouldn't expect to see Darnell Washington, Dominick Blaylock, or Tykee Smith in Saturday's matchup.

Blaylock did not make the trip to Nashville. He's still dealing with hamstring issues and they don't want to take any risks with the meat of the SEC schedule on the way.

Here are our projected starting lineups.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Ladd McConkey

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN

QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day

WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.