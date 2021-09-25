Projected Starting Lineups, Key Contributor Doesn't Make the Trip

Georgia is on the road in Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. They are 35 point favorites against the fellow SEC East opponent and are expected to control this game from the opening kick.
Georgia is still dealing with some injuries on both sides of the ball. According to sources, you shouldn't expect to see Darnell Washington, Dominick Blaylock, or Tykee Smith in Saturday's matchup.
Blaylock did not make the trip to Nashville. He's still dealing with hamstring issues and they don't want to take any risks with the meat of the SEC schedule on the way.
Here are our projected starting lineups.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: John Fitzpatrick
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Ladd McConkey
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Injury Report
- QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN
- QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN
- WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
- DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
- TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day
- DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day
- WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited
- WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
- DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN
