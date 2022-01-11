WATCH: Stetson Bennett's Epic GMA Interview Following National Title

Stetson Bennett had quite a night last night in the National Championship. The first starting quarterback to win a national title in 41 years, he was on GMA this morning.

Georgia starting quarterback and national champion Stetson Bennett had himself an incredible January 10th, 2022.

He was the offensive MVP on the first national championship team at Georgia in 41 years. The magnitude of this moment cannot be over magnified.

A former walk-on, doubted at every moment, hell, doubted during the moment, comes through for his home state football team to end the national championship drought.

Surely, Stetson Bennett didn't get much sleep following the 33 to 18 win and in an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday morning, well it appeared Stetson had himself a good time last night.

Rightfully so. Stetson Bennett entered legendary status Monday night. Statues, life time advertisements, a made man in the state of Georgia forever, but it didn't come without the trials and tribulations.

From zero Power 5 offers, to walk-on, to Juco, to third-stringer, Stetson Bennett earned his spot in Georgia history books and lore. And he oughta celebrate like it.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.