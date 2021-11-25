What Georgia Should Be Thankful For

The Bulldogs are 11-0 and are headed to the SEC Championship Game after the regular season, meaning they have much to be thankful for.

With the Thanksgiving season upon us, it is time to reflect on what Georgia has to be thankful for this year.

The Bulldogs are in the midst of one of their greatest regular seasons in program history and seem to be locked into a College Football Playoff berth. Barring a disastrous turn of events against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2017.

They are the only team in the country that has managed to control on-field drama all year long, being the lone remaining undefeated team in Power 5 football. Fans haven't had to worry about a potential loss since midway through the third quarter of the Clemson game.

Georgia has much to be thankful for this year, as several key factors have played a role in ensuring their success.

Stetson Bennett

The play of quarterback Stetson Bennett deservedly leads the list, as, without Bennett, the team likely would not have made it this far. Starting quarterback, JT Daniels suffered a lat muscle injury that derailed his season and kept him out for a better part of a month.

Typically when a proven opening day starter goes out, the team staggers and can't find offense. Fortunately for Georgia, they had Bennett waiting in the wings, ready to take the reigns and keep Georgia on track.

Georgia is scoring 30+ points in each of Bennett's nine starts. He has thrown for 1,730 yards and accounted for seventeen touchdowns. He has been efficient working the quick game and flashes the ability to stretch the defense downfield.

The Bulldogs' plan went out the window within the first four quarters of the season. However, Bennett picked up the pieces and kept this offense moving forward, and as a result, they are one of the best offenses nationally.

Dominant Defense

Even with Bennett's ascent, Georgia’s dominant performances from their defense have been the talk of college football. They are allowing 7.8 points per game this year, by far the best in college football. With at least two defenders likely to become first-round picks this spring, several more have cases to become top-100 selections.

Many feel that Georgia should have a defensive player in the conversation for the Heisman to represent the nation's best defense. The wild part is that people are split on who should go to New York: defensive tackle Jordan Davis or inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Neither will become a finalist for the award in all likelihood, but the discussion shows that this defense is truly the best unit in the country. In modern football, defenses don't get much attention, but Georgia's defense is so good that people are forced to take notice.

Head coach Kirby Smart attempted to warn us in the lead-up to this season that Georgia's defense was going to blanket opposing offenses. Instead, he offered small comments that, when put together, should have given us a complete picture.

Whether it was him hinting that NFL scouts were sniffing around Athens with their sights set on the defense, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning stating he would finally allow edge rushers to break contain and chase the passer, or the sheer number of defenders making plays in the spring game, the signs were there. Now, Georgia's opponents are finding out the hard way just how good they are.

Depth

While we labeled this category "depth," it could have been tabbed "Kirby Smart." This roster has overcome several significant injuries because of the talent ready to make an impact immediately.

Smart and this staff spent countless hours getting the bottom of this roster ready to play SEC football this year, and the players took their message to heart. Almost every other team wouldn't have overcome the obstacles thrown in Georgia's way, yet they sidestepped them on their way to national prominence.

Here are Georgia's losses on the season put into context.

- Opening day starting quarterback

- No. 1 wideout

- Starting left tackle

- Opening day starting right guard

- Key rotational running back

- First-round edge rusher

That isn't counting the numerous injuries to other wideouts and the nagging injuries that continue to plague this team. Georgia even had a flu outbreak in the Tennessee game lead-up but again found a way around it.

The Staff's Recruiting Prowess

Anytime a program dominates the regular season how Georgia has recruits take notice. Yet, you get a star-studded class when you couple the on-field success with the already dominant Georgia staff.

The 2022 group forecasts as one of the most complete classes Georgia has brought in for several years. They have a historic high school quarterback, an edge rusher with first-round upside, and a loaded secondary group.

In the next few weeks, they can add even more pieces to bolster this group, and the best may still be in front of this 2022 class. Georgia still has major difference-makers left on the table, and fans should be on the lookout every day.

