Three Takeaways From Georgia's Scare in Missouri

"It's hard in the SEC guys, I've been in this league a long time, and there's nothing on the road in the SEC."

Kirby Smart may sound like a broken record after games like Saturday night, but after having coached in this league since 2004, it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about.

Georgia survived a scare in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday night. A 26 to 22, come from behind win on the road in a hostile environment now leaves Georgia (5-0). Here are three takeaways we gathered from the night.

Georgia Has Flaws

Georgia seemed like a marching death machine through three weeks of the football season, and they may return to that form before the season ends, but Georgia has holes on this roster and they were somewhat exposed on Saturday night.

Georgia lost a bunch of talent a year ago, stop me if you've heard me, but the biggest loss is without a doubt Jordan Davis. He made so much right all the time, and clogged so many rush lanes on early downs. Georgia gave up a 68-yard explosive on the ground, their second explosive touchdown of more than 50 yards in two weeks. The tackling on the perimeter is of concern as well. Teams have been able to sustain drives on this football team over the last two weeks. Kent State had three scoring drives of 9 or more plays, and Missouri had four scoring drives of 7 plays or more on Saturday. Georgia hasn't been a team that allows sustained success, the last two weeks they were.

Flip over on the other side of the ball, Georgia has concerns offensively as well on the line of scrimmage. A hodge-podge lineup of offensive linemen took a good three quarters to respond and play with consistency.

Great Teams Survive

Say what you want about this football team's performance through three quarters, they were in deep water and they survived. It took Georgia's getting two stops late, and their offense going on death marches offensively the entire second half. Georgia's offense had five offensive possessions in the second half. They controlled the ball for 21 of 30 minutes in the second half of this football game. That's what controlling the line of scrimmage looks like.

Georgia's offensive line struggled for the better part of the first half, getting whipped and held to an average o just 3.0 yards per carry in the first half. In the fourth quarter alone, Georgia rushed for 100 yards and averaged 7.0+ yards per carry. That's answering.

Georgia is Well Coached

They might have been outcoached in the first half, but Georgia was the coaching staff that made a drastic adjustment at the half. A large part of that success on the ground can be attributed to Georgia's coaching staff switching to much for of a counter/gap scheme in the second half as opposed to the standard zone scheme they began the game running.

