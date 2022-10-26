WATCH: Get to Know Georgia's QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi

Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play.

Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for the home state Bulldogs. Georgia pursued Arch Manning 2023 and seemingly passed on the class following the miss. That made Ryan Puglisi, a 6'3, 210-pound signal-caller from Connecticut by way of Massachusetts, the first commit to Georgia in two recruiting classes.

So, let's get to know this quarterback that received an offer from Georgia and Alabama in a matter one camp performance at each school.

Puglisi transferred to Avon Old Farms this last year. It's a boarding school in Avonn, Connecticut, where his schedule has been intense since the move. It's allowed him to focus much more on football at a much more similar rate to the one he will upon entering a college football program like Georgia.

"Our daily schedule is basically: Wake up before school, some days we will have meetings or lifts, or both on some days. Today, we had a team meeting, then an offensive meeting, then we went to school. During my free periods throughout the day, I'll meet with my coach and we put together the gameplan for the week. Then we had an afternoon lift before practice. We run it like a college program."

A lot of Georgia fans were perhaps confused by the ranking Puglisi held at the time of his commitment. He was then ranked the 359th ranked player on the 247composite, he was a consensus three-star quarterback, the 32nd ranked QB according to 247sports.

Now, just two weeks later, the industry has seemingly changed its mind. He's been vaulted up 136 spots on the overall composite to the No. 223rd overall player, now ranked a four-star.

So, what does it mean? Well, to Puglisi, not much at all.

"I mean, the easiest way I can say is I don't care. That's just the easy thing to say. But it really kind of just gives me a chip on my shoulder. I'm going to Georgia I'm going down south, I'm leaving New England to go play down south because I want to play with the best. Obviously, I want to be the best. So I'm gonna play with the best. And that was kind of my whole mindset going into the situation. So for people to think I'm just the three swords, it doesn't, it doesn't really faze me for anything, it adds a chip on my shoulder, makes me wanna go get it more."

"I want to be the best. So, I'm gonna play with the best." Those are the words that stood out the most in a nearly 13-minute interview with Puglisi. I'd heard so much about the intangibles of a prospect that possessed all the physical traits. This is a rocket launcher carrying, six-foot-three-inch, unlimited potential type of physical frame on what appears to be a young man that gets "it."

The "it" of college football that young men have to learn during the early years. That's what seems to be the key to the evaluation for Georgia. They got this young man in a room and on the field and signed off.

