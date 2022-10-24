Georgia Getting a Major Resume Boost

Georgia has had some dominant wins this season and two of their wins are looking more impressive every single week. The Bulldogs got the season started off with a 49-3 win over Oregon and shortly after beat South Carolina 48-7. Since then, both the Ducks and Gamecocks are a combined 10-0 record. The Ducks are also ranked as a top ten team.

The Ducks have earned victories against BYU and most recently beat UCLA 45-30, who was ranked at No. 9. The Gamecocks have taken down Kentucky, who was looking like a potential candidate to win the eastern division in the SEC, and this past weekend they beat Texas A&M.

Oregon also currently holds the ninth best offense in the nation as they are averaging 42 points per game, one spot ahead of Georgia on the list. Not only is that impressive for Oregon to be averaging that many points after nearly being shut out by Georgia, but it makes the Bulldogs defense look that much better. The Gamecocks are averaging a little over 30 points per game this season, Georgia held them to just seven.

Georgia's resume two weeks ago may not have looked all that impressive, but now heading into week nine of the season, the Bulldogs now hold a strong case of being the top team in college football. For Georgia to go and beat South Carolina and Oregon as easily as they did, to now both of those teams going on win streaks now makes the two wins for Georgia a little more impressive than people may have originally thought.

The Bulldogs have a loaded schedule coming up as they head out of the bye week with matchups against Florida, No. 3 Tennessee, Mississippi State and No. 19 Kentucky looming in the distance. Their resume is already looking strong now and if they can muscle their way through that stretch of the schedule unscathed, they would without a doubt be viewed as they best team in college football.

Georgia still has a lot of football to play this season, but the more previous opponents keep winning, then the better Georgia looks. Right now, South Carolina and Oregon are providing a major resume boost for the Bulldogs.

