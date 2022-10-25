Jadyn Davis Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia's Latest Commitment

Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level. They've stacked five-star after five-star at every single position, including the quarterback position.

Kirby Smart QB Commits

Jake Fromm, 2017 - 5-star

Justin Fields, 2018 - 5-star

D'Wan Mathis, 2019 - 4-star

Carson Beck, 2020 - 4-star

Brock Vandagriff, 2021 - 5-star

Gunner Stockton, 2022 - 4-star

Though, as you notice, what they typically don't do is add two high school quarterbacks in one class. In fact, they've yet to do it. So, when Georgia took the commitment from 2024 QB Ryan Puglisi after the Vanderbilt game, all signs pointed to that being their guy for the 2024 class.

So, where does that leave the other elite quarterback prospects? Quarterbacks like Jadyn Davis. He's been a Georgia fan most of his life, they were his first offer as a freshman, and they were his first visit. And now, two years later, they just might have taken themselves out of the picture.

We caught up with Davis following his 24 to 21 win over Rabun Gap last Friday.

Davis with the latest on his recruitment:

"Yeah, I just got back from Tennessee Alabama game. That was a crazy experience in itself. I'm loving coach Heupel, coach Coach Halzle and all the guys because goals are there. And Michigan they're here and they're here tonight coach Weiss and saw Coach Harbaugh this morning. Penn State, I was planning on going on the white-out but you know it's it's a long trip. I won't make it up there but still talking to Penn State heavy. There's a couple of other schools."

Michigan was in attendance, offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was in attendance for the game, with Harbaugh having made the trip to the south during the Wolverine bye week as well.

As for where the Dawgs stand, Davis "wishes Georgia all the best."

"They called me and let me know before it happen. I was respectful of their decision, that's what happens in recruitment. I wish Georgia all the best moving forward."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.