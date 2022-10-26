Historically, UGA has always been a recruiting power. Still, Kirby Smart has come in and recruited at a level that even for UGA standards, is spectacular. The Dawgs have signed two top-ranked classes since Smart was hired in 2015, and the 2024 class looks like it could contend for Smart's 3rd.

Where do things stand now?

As of right now, UGA only has 5 prospects committed in the 2024 class, but it is certainly a good foundation to build upon. Landen Thomas, a 5-star TE out of Colquitt County (Ga.), is the top guy in the group. RB Tovani Mizell, WR Ny Carr, QB Ryan Puglisi, and ATH Sacovie White round out the current commit list.

We have heard good things from all of the commitments, but especially from Ryan Puglisi. UGA believes they are getting a star in Puglisi, who some fans might have overlooked due to his rating. Make no mistake, UGA believes he can play.

Sacovie White is another lower-rated prospect, but he is probably the best athlete UGA has committed right now. He can play all over the field and do it well. He has also taken a recruiting role in the 2024 class for UGA and has his sights set on some HUGE names.

Best believe Kirby Smart and his staff have their sights set on those same prospects.

What's in store for the rest of UGAs class?

There are a couple of top targets that UGA fans need to be aware of. The Dawgs are firmly in the mix for all of these prospects, and a couple of them could be transcendent players at the next level. Those guys are ATH KJ Bolden, ATH Mike Matthews, LB Sammy Brown, EDGE Eddrick Houston, and EDGE KingJoseph Edwards.

Those prospects appear to be at the top of UGAs board, and for good reason. They are all five-star prospects, and they are all instate kids. In the 2023 class, there aren't many instate prospects UGA has gone after, but that certainly doesn't seem to be the case in 2024. For that reason alone, you can expect UGA to be a major player in their recruitment until the end.

Landing all 5 would be a tall task, but it would not be impossible. If UGA were to pull that off, then it seems like everyone else would be chasing the Dawgs in the recruiting rankings for the entire process.

The thing is, UGA might not have to land all 5 of those guys to land a top-ranked class.

For starters, new names will emerge, they always will. The 2024 class is getting closer, but it is still taking shape. As UGA continues to adjust its board, we will start to hear more rumblings about what's to come in the 2024 class.

Along with the 5 names I mentioned, there are still a fair amount of prospects that UGA is already a major player for, and might be tough to beat down the stretch. One of those being Daniel Calhoun, a massive OT prospect out of Centennial (Ga.). Calhoun, a 4-star recruit, has been generating buzz for a while, and the Dawgs have been there every step of the way.

Zion Ragins, a 4-star WR out of Jones County (Ga.), is also a name we have heard a lot recently. Ragins, who is approaching top-50 recruit status, might be one of the fastest players in the 2024 class. It seems as if the Dawgs like to add at least 1 speedy receiver in each class, and Ragins certainly fits that mold.

Wrapping Up

Again, signing top 3 classes under Kirby Smart should be no surprise. In fact, the 2023 class is headed there. However, at least with how things are laid out now, the 2024 class has the potential to be the one that people are talking about for years.

Most of UGAs major targets are instate kids, which is obviously a massive advantage, and should be scary for their rivals. If the Dawgs can lock up their home state, then I would say a number 1 ranked class is certainly in the picture. In fact, I would consider it likely.

There is still a long way to go, and as we know, recruiting is extremely fluid. Things change every day. But as of now, UGA has its 2024 class laid out perfectly. If one domino falls, the others might follow.

