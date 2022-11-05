The Georgia Bulldogs enter their matchup on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers as a relatively banged-up football team and according to reports, they will be without star wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell has missed the last seven games due to an ankle injury that he suffered on this first catch of the matchup against Samford in Week 2 of the college football season.

Georgia will continue to look to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as their primary X-Receiver in the absence of Mitchell, alongside Ladd McConkey and Dillon Bell as the primary wide receiver weapons for Stetson Bennett and this Georgia offense.

Georgia is a 9.0 point favorite in the football game despite the absence of their No. 1 wide receiver. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Mitchell is "One of, if no the best receivers in college football."

Pregame Notes

Georgia is not expecting to have a full Adonai Mitchell in today's matchup.

Devin Willock is expected to get the start at left guard in place of Xavier Truss (toe)

Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season.

Sources indicated Amarius Mims practiced this week, but isn't expected to play a major role unless needed.

College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) all picked Tennessee to win.

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN