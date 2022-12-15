Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn

Per Nathan King of 247Sports.com, former Georgia linebacker Christian Robinson has been fired by new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.

Robinson had been serving as Auburn's linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator since January of 2022, after spending four seasons as linebackers coach at Florida. He also spent time at Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State as a graduate assistant.

A four-year letterman at Georgia, Robinson tallied 159 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks from 2009-2012, helping Georgia to SEC Championship appearances in 2011 and 2012.

Auburn's staff is beginning to take shape under Hugh Freeze. Former running backs coach and interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams was retained by Freeze as running backs coach and associate head coach.

Freeze hired former Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery as his offensive coordinator. Montgomery was fired in November following a 5-7 season at Tulsa. On the defensive side, former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has taken the same position at Auburn. Roberts helped lead a Baylor defense that finished first in the Big 12 in 2021.

