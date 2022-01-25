Mecole Hardman Reacts to Burton’s Transfer Decision

Former Georgia receiver and now current Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman revealed his opinion on the transferring of Jermaine Burton.

The decision of now-former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton to transfer to Alabama drew a mixture of reactions from the fanbase, some wishing the rising junior receiver well. In contrast, others do not approve of Burton's new home.

Much of the criticism heading in Jermaine Burton's direction was the decision to transfer to longtime SEC divisional foe and two-time national championship game opponent Alabama. Fans and now former Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman do not like the decision to move to the same school that Georgia just beat in the national championship just two weeks ago.

Hardman took to his Instagram story while reposting the Instagram post from Jermaine Burton.

"How you go to the team we just beat? And leave a team you won the Natty with?"

Hardman spent three seasons at Georgia (2016-19) at one point, even experimenting at defensive back for Georgia. Hardman would go on to be the second-round selection of the Chiefs.

Burton is now on his way to Georgia's chief stumbling block if the Bulldogs would like to get back to the national championship game. The rising junior from Calabasas, California, caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns. Making Jermaine Burton's impending transferring a loss for Georgia, one of Georgia's biggest vertical deep threats down the stretch for Georgia in the College Football Playoff run.

