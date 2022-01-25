Mecole Hardman Reacts to Burton’s Transfer Decision

Skip to main content

Former Georgia Wide Receiver Reacts to Jermaine Burton’s Decision

Former Georgia receiver and now current Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman revealed his opinion on the transferring of Jermaine Burton.

The decision of now-former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton to transfer to Alabama drew a mixture of reactions from the fanbase, some wishing the rising junior receiver well. In contrast, others do not approve of Burton's new home.

Much of the criticism heading in Jermaine Burton's direction was the decision to transfer to longtime SEC divisional foe and two-time national championship game opponent Alabama. Fans and now former Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman do not like the decision to move to the same school that Georgia just beat in the national championship just two weeks ago.

Hardman took to his Instagram story while reposting the Instagram post from Jermaine Burton.

"How you go to the team we just beat? And leave a team you won the Natty with?"

Hardman spent three seasons at Georgia (2016-19) at one point, even experimenting at defensive back for Georgia. Hardman would go on to be the second-round selection of the Chiefs.

Read More

Burton is now on his way to Georgia's chief stumbling block if the Bulldogs would like to get back to the national championship game. The rising junior from Calabasas, California, caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns. Making Jermaine Burton's impending transferring a loss for Georgia, one of Georgia's biggest vertical deep threats down the stretch for Georgia in the College Football Playoff run.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

16BF1A39-C671-4D31-9656-5AEDDF0432A2
News

Mecole Hardman Reacts to Burton’s Transfer Decision

24 seconds ago
7133E8C3-0EEB-4363-ADAC-68C2B1FD1331
News

Matthew Stafford on the Verge of making UGA History

26 minutes ago
220110_mlm_fb_natty_30527-X2
News

Lovasea Carroll Lands at SEC East Foe

18 hours ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_06363-L
News

Reaction: What We Learned With Jermaine Burton News

23 hours ago
7133E8C3-0EEB-4363-ADAC-68C2B1FD1331
News

WATCH: Matthew Stafford Helps Send Rams to the NFC Championship

Jan 24, 2022
00F32B53-47C3-4BD1-B21D-4759D1E2BFCA
News

BREAKING: Jermaine Burton Transferring to SEC Rival

Jan 23, 2022
C7DF7A06-BC7C-4093-B8DF-32EED477955F
News

BREAKING: Latavious Brini Finds His New Home

Jan 23, 2022
207C0FF9-9317-4003-9CFE-5C3605231984
News

Freshmen Faces: Mykel Williams to Impact this Roster Immediately

Jan 23, 2022