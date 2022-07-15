Coming up on his eleventh season in the National Football League (NFL), former Georgia Bulldog Justin Houston is spending time back in Athens preparing for the wear and tear of an NFL season.

Houston is fresh off signing a new contract that will keep him in Baltimore as a Raven for another season after a 2021 campaign that saw the veteran edge rusher put his least productive season since 2016, where he recorded 21 tackles and four sacks in five games.

At 33, Houston played a key role on the Ravens' defense last fall, starting in 15 games, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

Georgia's new Outside Linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe took to Twitter Thursday evening to inform everyone of Houston's presence in Athens, posting a picture of Houston and what appears to be Georgia's edge rushers going through a workout.

"Part of the prestigious 100+ NFL Sack Club, was great being able to watch Bulldog Great [Justin Houston] work and pick up some knowledge! Edge tradition runs deep between the hedges!" - Chidera Uzo-Diribe

The 29-year-old Uzo-Diribe came to Athens this offseason to replace the former defensive coordinator, and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning. Uzo-Diribe spent last season at SMU as the defensive line coach under Sonny Dykes.

Before moving into coaching, Uzo-Diribe had a pretty successful career in his own right, playing at the University of Colorado, where he racked up 20 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss. Uzo-Diribe would then sign with the Saints in 2015 before being cut on the final day of training camp.

Now nine years later, he is on a coaching staff under Kirby Smart that is coming off a national championship season and is hoping to win another.

