The long list of former Bulldogs set to take on the NFL here in the coming months has been all of the rave lately amongst NFL draft discussion and rightfully so. After an impeccable performance from Georgia's draft class at the combine, ESPN's Todd McShay has four of them being selected in the first round with some of them taking substantial leaps up the board. Here is where McShay had the former Bulldogs landing:

Travon Walker, 5th, New York Giants

He's been one of the hottest names on the market as of late and as a result, Walker has soared up NFL draft boards. Walker started out as a player who could possibly sneak himself into the first round, but now he is a certified first-round lock with top-five pick potential. After posting a 4.51 second time in the 40-yard event and measuring in at 272 pounds, Walker has become one of the "must-haves" in this year's defensive line class.

Devonte Wyatt, 13th, Clevland Browns

Wyatt is yet another Georgia player who has seen quite the uptick in his draft stock recently. Many have him listed as the best defensive tackle in this class even ahead of Jordan Davis and McShay appears to feel the same way. Wyatt possesses elite off-the-line speed and a tenacious ability to disrupt the run game. He had the fastest 40-yard time amongst the entire defensive tackle class with a 4.77 time, and it has helped make him one of the most desirable defensive prospects in the class.

Jordan Davis, 17th, Los Angeles Chargers

McShay described Davis' performance at the combine as "one of the most impressive showings I've ever seen at the event." He quite literally blew everyone away by running a 4.78 in the 40-yard, at 341 pounds nonetheless. Davis is one of the most dominant players in this year's class and does it while facing double-teams nearly every snap he plays. He does everything you can ask of a defensive tackle at an elite level. There will be one NFL offensive coordinator that will be happy his team drafted Davis, while the other 31 try to figure out the impossible of attempting to stop Jordan Davis.

Nakobe Dean, 21st, New England Patriots

Dean's draft stock has been taken down a few notches due to his undersized measurables, but it isn't enough to keep him out of the first round. Dean can help in both the run and passing game, is a great on-field leader, and has exceptional cerebral skills as well. He was the leader of the Georgia defense this past season, who put up historical numbers and has the attributes of an elite inside linebacker at the professional level. His measurables may say day two draft pick, but everything else about him says you won't find a better linebacker in this class.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.