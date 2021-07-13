UPDATE: Vandagriff's Offseason Progression

Freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff has been touted as the next big thing at the quarterback position for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia fans have been clamoring for an elite quarterback for years, and it appears that freshman Brock Vandagriff could be the next big thing.

Vandagriff committed to Georgia in January of 2020. He was originally committed to play for Oklahoma and head coach Lincoln Riley, but after further discussion with his family decided that the in-state Bulldogs were his best option.

He played high school football for Prince Avenue Christian, a class 1A school in Bogart, Georgia.

During his senior season, he led his team to their first-ever state championship, where they defeated Trinity Christian, 41-21.

Vandagriff amassed 10,097 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns in his high school career. He started 48 games over the course of his career and is one of few Georgia High School Football players in history with 4,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in a season.

He checks almost all of the boxes you want from a potential franchise quarterback. He has a strong frame at 6-3 and 205 lbs. and can throw off any platform that you ask him to.

Vandagriff is also a special athlete. He has a baseball background and will be able to line up under center in college and run quarterback design runs, something that has become essential in modern offenses on the college level.

The product on the field is special, but the person off of it is even better. During his senior season, Vandagriff was a vocal recruiter, making social media pitches to Amarius Mims, Smael Mondon, Xavien Sorey, Nyland Green, and more. While also playing host to top prospects in a time in recruiting where players couldn't have coaching staffs walk them around campus. So instead, Vandagriff did exactly that.

Sources around the program say that Vandagriff is a special leader. He understands his role and can do a variety of things to make his football team better.

Right now, he doesn't have to be a vocal leader. That responsibility will fall on quarterback JT Daniels, who is the starter in 2021.

Vandagriff has decided to lead by example this offseason by studying his playbook and spending extra time learning how to run a college offense. When the time comes, he will be a vocal leader and a good one, but right now, he understands the best thing he can do is prepare himself.

He flashed his talent during the spring game and also showed that there is some work to be done. He is battling with quarterback Carson Beck for the 2022 job, which will be a year-long process.

Beck has seemingly earned the backup job during the offseason, but that does not mean that Vandagriff won't start in 2022. This is a player who is by all accounts resilient and goes about his business like a professional.

This combination of raw talent, work ethic, and personality is scarce and should excite Georgia fans. Vandagriff is a home-grown product that could be the face of the program in eighteen months.

His abilities also translate to the NFL level. His skillset fits into the modern game, and he has shown that he can win over a locker room. Vandagriff will be an interesting evaluation down the road.

