Freshman Faces: Chubbtown Roots Run Deep in CJ Washington

Georgia linebacker CJ Washington brings a diverse skillset to the table, but what could set him apart is his unique mindset and work ethic.

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb captivated the hearts of Bulldog fans during his time in Athens. His all-football demeanor set the tone for their locker room, and he became one of the best players in school history.

Inside linebacker CJ Washington happens to be his first cousin and it's no wonder he's cut from a similar cloth. Washington signed with Georgia during the early signing period and enrolled in January.

He spent his formative years in Cedartown, Georgia, and attended the local high school where his cousin dominated. Washington starred in football, basketball, and track for Cedartown High and became a national recruit early on.

Washington received interest from several major SEC powers but ended his recruitment process early. He committed to Georgia in the summer before his junior season and never looked back.

LSU was the only other school that received a visit from him, but aside from that Washington made it clear he was done with the recruitment process.

Inside linebackers coach, Glenn Schumann has developed a reputation as one of the best position coaches in America. Roquan Smith, Natrez Patrick, Tae Crowder, Monty Rice, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall. That's the list of NFL linebackers Schumann has produced since 2017.

Washington reportedly has an elite personal evaluation and is an extremely hard worker. A video surfaced of him power-cleaning 355 pounds entering his senior season, reflecting just how physically refined he is.

He is listed at 6-1 and 220 lbs., with room to add more muscle to his frame. Washington has an extensive athletic profile, as he played running back in high school and recorded an 11.3-second 100-yard dash time.

Reports indicate that Georgia could convert him to the offensive side of the ball to play running back, but for the time being, they want to test his hand as an inside linebacker. He brings the raw ability coaches look for at that spot, which makes it a risk worth taking.

Inside linebackers Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall are all off to the NFL Draft. That leaves the room depleted, meaning Washington should have an opportunity to garner mop-up snaps next season.

He has to carve out a spot for himself this offseason in the rotation, but surprises occur every training camp.

Washington could create playing time for himself. Though he is a bit raw as an inside linebacker, having spent the majority of his high school career moonlighting as an edge defender.

Head coach Kirby Smart keyed in on him early for a reason. Georgia saw many underlooked recruits make plays for them this season, and Washington could join that list down the road.

