Freshmen Faces: Bear Alexander Looks to Be Georgia’s Future at Nose Tackle

Freshmen Faces: Bear Alexander

With Jordan Davis off to the NFL, how will Georgia replace the star nose tackle?

With Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker all beginning preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia's defensive line will be in need of some reloading, especially in the middle of the once stout Georgia defense.

Jordan Davis, Georgia's star nose tackle, made headlines all last season for his work in the middle of Georgia's defense. The 340-pounder moved unlike any other linemen his size, wreaking havoc in opponents' backfields, shutting run games, and even getting after the quarterback at times.

Davis will undoubtedly be hard to replace, but Georgia may have found their guy that can be the future of the position; Bear Alexander, a four-star rated defensive lineman according to 247Sports, was one of Georgia's top targets in the 2022 class at the position.

At 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, Alexander certainly has the frame of a college football nose tackle, despite not having an extra three inches of height like Jordan Davis did in his time in Athens.

Alexander did not make the SI-99 list, the 99 high school football seniors from across the nation that it ranks as the frontrunners for its coveted 2021 SI All-American first team. But as you would expect, Bear Alexander made the shortlist for interior defensive linemen last July.

"Bear" Alexander didn't have as much publicly available film to evaluate as his peers on this list, possibly due to moving around to different high schools, but those who witnessed Alexander's junior season at Denton-Ryan High definitely saw the greatness that is "Bear." He is one of the most recruited players in the country for a reason. The former Georgia commitment is a huge human that can move at a ridiculous speed relative to his size. Alexander's big mittens throw punches that resemble a grizzly's swipe. He'll be a force at the next level using his hips to press and collapse pockets from within.

Read More

After enrolling early at Georgia in January, the top-rated defensive lineman will miss time after reportedly undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. According to Dawgs247, Alexander will be "severely limited" in the spring but will be expected back by preseason camp.

