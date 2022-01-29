Freshmen Faces: Oscar Delp Proves Bowers Is Just the Beginning

Georgia currently has one of the best tight ends in all of college football, and they added another major contributor for the future in Oscar Delp.

This past season, true freshman tight end Brock Bowers put together one of the greatest freshman seasons for a tight end with 56 receptions, 882 yards, and 14 total touchdowns. Currently on pace to smash every single tight end record in UGA history. And recruits took notice.

By far one of the most remarkable seasons by a Georgia tight end in quite some time, and the Bulldogs added another elite talent to their depth chart from the 2022 recruiting class.

Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been putting in work on the recruiting trail for the Bulldogs reeling in Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, and now Oscar Delp in consecutive years.

The Cumming, Georgia native is ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class, bringing a versatile skill set to Athens. Standing a 6-5, 225 pounds, and clocking a 4.6 40-yard time at the national combine. These numbers might sound a little familiar, and they should because Brock Bowers also stands at 6-4 and ran a 4.5 40-yard himself. So it sounds like coach Hartley has a type when it comes to recruiting tight ends.

SI All-American Recruiting Analyst and Dawgs Daily lead editor Brooks Austin had a chance to watch Delp at the All-American bowl a few weeks back, and here is what he had to say:

"Delp is one of those athletes that looks like he's coasting through just about everything he does, just makes it look so easy and smooth. And to do such a thing at 6'5, 225 pounds is beyond impressive, it's what has drawn comparisons to current Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Delp was the only tight end this week for the East squad, he took every rep, didn't complain, and dominated the 1on1 portion of practices despite straining through some hamstring tightness."

It may be difficult to find some early playing time in his first year at Georgia solely due to the talent the Bulldogs already have at the position, but you can never count out a player who works as hard as Delp does. Something Kirby Smart and his staff have shown to prioritize in regards to earning playing time on Saturdays.

The Bulldogs are putting together a loaded tight end room, and with the addition of Delp, it is safe to say that position is in good hands for a long time to come.

The saying goes, "if it ain't broke don't fix it," and with Georgia getting what appears to be a Brock Bowers look-alike, it looks to be the strategy Todd Hartley has put into action at the University of Georgia.

