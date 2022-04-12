Skip to main content

George Pickens' NFL Draft Buzz continues to Surge

Former Georgia Bulldog wide receiver George Pickens received a very prestigious player comparison from an NFL GM.

Prior to the NFL combine, most assumed that former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens would more than likely be an early day two draft pick. A prospect whose college tape was representative of an explosive deep threat and as good as they come in that area, but with the baggage of a guy who was recently coming off of an ACL tear in the Spring of 2021. At least that was the case until Pickens put on an absolute show at the NFL combine event. 

One of the biggest concerns when dealing with a player who is recovering from an ACL tear is whether or not they will be able to regain the explosiveness and quickness they had prior to the injury. However, those concerns were quickly wiped away for the former Bulldog. Pickens went on to post an official time of 4.47 in the 40-yard event paired with a vertical jump of 33 inches. Since then, Pickens' draft stock slowly began to creep back up to where it was before his injury. 

Most recently, insider and analyst, Jordan Schultz, went to Twitter to share a player comparison he received from an NFL GM and it was one that came with very high praise for the type of ability that Pickens has on the football field. 

It's not every day that a receiver with that stature of Pickens gets compared to a game-breaker the likes of a guy like DeSean Jackson. If Pickens is able to replicate the type of career that Jackson has had thus far in the NFL then defenses better lookout for what the Hoover, Alabama native is about to do on Sundays for a long time coming. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This year's draft class at the wide receiver position is littered with elite talent and as of late, a lot of the talk has been about George Pickens. A player who was seen to be at best an early second-round pick might have done just enough over the past couple of months to make himself worthy of a first-round draft pick come April 28th. 

210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_2018-X4
News

New Norm in CFB: Elite Talent Does Not Wait For Playing Time

By Harrison Reno15 hours ago
220110_mlm_fb_natty_30359-L
News

Latest Intel on OL Movements, Changes to Recruiting With Mims Departure

By Brooks Austin19 hours ago
220409_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0511-X4
News

LATEST: How to Watch G-Day, Latest on Injury Report

By Brooks Austin22 hours ago
210330_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0214-X4
News

Clay Webb Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin and Harrison RenoApr 10, 2022
211030_mlm_fb_florida_0412-X4
News

REACTION: Georgia Loses Potential All-SEC Offensive Tackle to the Transfer Portal

By Harrison RenoApr 10, 2022
220110_mlm_fb_natty_30359-L
News

BREAKING: Amarius Mims Entering Portal

By Brooks AustinApr 10, 2022
220409_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_1230-X4
News

LOOK: Georgia Finishes Final Scrimmage Before G-Day

By Harrison RenoApr 10, 2022
220408_mlm_fb_practice_0145-X4
News

LOOK: First Look at Arik Gilbert in Practice

By Harrison RenoApr 9, 2022