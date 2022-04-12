George Pickens' NFL Draft Buzz continues to Surge

Prior to the NFL combine, most assumed that former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens would more than likely be an early day two draft pick. A prospect whose college tape was representative of an explosive deep threat and as good as they come in that area, but with the baggage of a guy who was recently coming off of an ACL tear in the Spring of 2021. At least that was the case until Pickens put on an absolute show at the NFL combine event.

One of the biggest concerns when dealing with a player who is recovering from an ACL tear is whether or not they will be able to regain the explosiveness and quickness they had prior to the injury. However, those concerns were quickly wiped away for the former Bulldog. Pickens went on to post an official time of 4.47 in the 40-yard event paired with a vertical jump of 33 inches. Since then, Pickens' draft stock slowly began to creep back up to where it was before his injury.

Most recently, insider and analyst, Jordan Schultz, went to Twitter to share a player comparison he received from an NFL GM and it was one that came with very high praise for the type of ability that Pickens has on the football field.

It's not every day that a receiver with that stature of Pickens gets compared to a game-breaker the likes of a guy like DeSean Jackson. If Pickens is able to replicate the type of career that Jackson has had thus far in the NFL then defenses better lookout for what the Hoover, Alabama native is about to do on Sundays for a long time coming.

This year's draft class at the wide receiver position is littered with elite talent and as of late, a lot of the talk has been about George Pickens. A player who was seen to be at best an early second-round pick might have done just enough over the past couple of months to make himself worthy of a first-round draft pick come April 28th.