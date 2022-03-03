George Pickens Makes BOLD Prediction

Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens predicts that he will put on an absolute show at the NFL combine.

With the NFL combine set to begin tomorrow on March 3rd, players have begun the process of meeting with the media before they take on the pre-draft event. Former Georgia wide receiver, George Pickens, took the stand on Wednesday and he made quite the prediction of how he feels he will fare during the combine.

Pickens provided statements on how he thinks he will perform in the 40-yard dash event as he said, "Probably 4.3/4.4. Me just saying that number, people are like whoa." In regards to how he is feeling about the combine, he added, "I’m very confident. I know I can present to teams exactly what a first-round pick is.”

The Georgia wide receiver also noted that his time in Athens was very beneficial to helping him prepare for the NFL. “Our practices are NFL like & our offense was pro-style..oh and half our team is here for the combine.”

As it currently sits, Pickens is currently projected as a 2nd round draft pick, but if he clocks in a sub 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash, his draft stock will certainly go up a few notches and potentially land him in the first round.

The Hoover, Alabama native concluded his college career with 1,347 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games played. His best season surprisingly came during his freshman season where had a career-high in both yards and touchdown receptions.

Pickens possesses a wide variety of skills as a wide receiver and his college game film is littered with flash plays. It is now just a matter of putting on a solid performance at the NFL combine to validate himself as a top prospect at the position.

Due to his injury, Pickens was only able to appear in 4 games during his junior season, but even in those few games he still showed his injury was just a minor setback. While his draft stock may have taken a hit over the past year, a performance at the combine like the one Pickens is predicting would certainly lock him in as a top wide receiver prospect on NFL team's draft boards.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.