Will Pickens Return Today? What We Know

    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Could George Pickens Make His Return Today?

    Georgia Football wide receiver George Pickens could potentially make his return to action today versus Georgia Tech. We bring you the latest.
    Author:

    "We are waiting on George." 

    It's been one of the themes of head coach Kirby Smart press conferences for the better part of the last few months since he was spotted at practice back in September. 

    Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice and has spent the last eight months rehabbing from the injury. The star wide receiver dressed out for Georgia's final home game a week ago against Charleston Southern and there is a feeling that he could be making his return to action on Saturday. 

    Kirby Smart provided the latest on Pickens this week, saying that though he was not officially cleared, Pickens had been working with this second and third units. Social media has been buzzing this week about a potential return from Pickens. So, when will it happen? 

    According to sources close to the situation, there's a possibility that Pickens plays on Saturday against Georgia Tech. If he's going to make a return to full action moving forward this season, they will need to get him some on-field reps in a non-pressurized situation prior to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoffs. Saturday's game against Georgia Tech is the last opportunity to do so. 

    Kirby Smart has not stated that Pickens is "cleared" officially. Though, as we've seen with prior injuries, Smart's way of letting you know a player is officially cleared is to simply trot that player onto the field. 

    Read More

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Join the community

    

    

    

