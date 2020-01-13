Georgia 2020 Depth Chart Preview: Running Backs

The University of Georgia has become known for stellar running back play and tremendous depth at the position over the years. Three feature backs in the NFL in Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, and Nick Chubb are a testament to the embarrassment of riches that has graced the Georgia backfield in just the past decade. Another great Dawg back has come and gone now with D'Andre Swift declaring early for the draft.

Today we preview the group remaining at and incoming to Georiga in 2020. The amount of talent and depth is still enviable, but the level of inexperience is a potential hurdle that must be overcome. After all, Brian Herrien and D'Andre Swift's 1708 combined rushing yards accounted for 64.4% of the rushing offense.

Zamir White

Toughness, grit, and perseverance. These characteristics are applicable to Zamir White, a.k.a. Zeus, on the field and off. Being born with severe complications and development issues, including kidney problems, Zamir White was not given much chance at living past being 10 days old, much less becoming a Division 1 running back. So Zamir has been fighting and overcoming adversity from the very beginning.

Unfortunately, after an incredible high school career that rocketed him to the number one running back prospect in the country, adversity presented itself once again during his Senior season at Scotland County High School in the form of a torn ACL. Another ACL injury during fall camp of his true Freshman year at UGA made some wonder if this heralded would ever get to see the field for the Dawgs.

RB, Zamir White in the Sugar Bowl

Now, with a full, injury-free, season behind him, Zamir White is in a position to take a leading role in the Georgia backfield. White averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season and showed an uncanny ability to break initial efforts of would-be tacklers and tack on yards after contact. The forward lean and downhill style that White brandished this year shows that he'll be able to handle a load of work in between the tackles.

Straight-line speed does not seem to be a problem for White, as was displayed a few times this year against opponents like Vanderbilt and Baylor. However, the suddenness and the change of direction do not seem to be as fluid as before the ACL injuries, and understandably so. You have to figure as time goes by, White will become more confident in those surgically repaired knees and the explosiveness will improve. If that happens and White can improve his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, then watch out.

Having the ability to pass protect quite well, White could become a three-down back. However, at the very least, the bruising style of running should position White well to have a chance to start and get a solid percentage of the 1st and 2nd down reps in 2020.

James Cook

The talent has never been questioned for James Cook. He is an explosive athlete and versatile as well. Cook could find himself in a Swiss Army Knife type role for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Many have questioned the use of Cook during his first two seasons in Athens. A dynamic athlete with playmaking ability in his bloodline, the Dawg faithful have been frustrated at times not getting to see Cook get more touches. That frustration was compounded at the end of the season with Cook getting injured early on in the Sugar Bowl, a supposed opportunity for him to really get featured.

This offseason is going to be vital for James Cook. He has all the ability and the skills necessary to find his way onto the field for Georgia in a variety of ways and I would not be surprised to see two-back sets this upcoming year from Georgia with Cook in the slot and, or the backfield. However, the Miami native must show consistency in his ability to be a complete back. Continuing to develop in the strength program and avoiding some mental errors that have occurred during times through his first two seasons will be key.

I believe that the hiring of Matt Luke is going to be one of the best things that could have possibly happened to James Cook. I look for Georgia to become more dynamic in their scheme upfront and utilize more gap scheme plays. If this comes to fruition, Cook could be a great fit for it with the patience, suddenness, and elusiveness that he possesses. Also, with a potential pairing with new quarterback Jamie Newman, the zone read and power read game could become highly effective for UGA with Cook as the handoff option.

RB, Kenny McIntosh

Kenny McIntosh

I believe that Kenny McIntosh is extremely underrated and will be the wild card of the Georgia backfield in the 2020 season. I don't anticipate McIntosh to take over the starting role this year, but he will be an excellent complement to Zamir White and James Cook.

McIntosh seems to have a maturity about him beyond his years and his experience level. A 4-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, McIntosh had scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, and Auburn coming out of University High School, but never complained about lack of touches or reps in the 2019 campaign. Kirby Smart raved about McIntosh's workmanlike attitude and the "buy-in" that Kenny displayed that manifested itself in playing time via multiple special teams as Freshman.

While McIntosh does not have the speed of James White or the raw strength of Zeus, he does possess great patience, vision, and short-area quickness. Against Arkansas State, the Freshman made everyone take notice with a devastating lateral cut across the face of an unimpeded defender and then displayed plenty enough speed to make a house call.

Against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, McIntosh took full advantage of the opportunity provided by injuries to Swift and Cook. He displayed the patience to set up blocks and showed decisiveness once he stuck his foot in the ground and headed upfield. Most importantly the true Freshman's runs seemed to always result in a key first down for the Dawgs. An offseason to continue to develop and master the protections and blitz pickups will be beneficial to this obviously talented back. In terms of use, I'd picture the role of Brian Herrien in 2018.

Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton possesses the God-given ability to surpass all the current backs on the roster for the University of Georgia. Undoubtedly there will be an adjustment for the young man from Clovis, California, just in terms of the speed of the game and the level of physicality that comes with SEC play, but enrolling early will help Milton curb some of that.

At 6'2' 220 pounds Kendall Milton is a big, strong back coming into Athens. Watching his tape alone lets you know that Milton will have the ability to carry the load in the SEC. Would-be tacklers pinball off of Milton as he slashes his way through opposing defenses. I believe early on that Milton will learn in college to run with a little more forward lean and lower pad level, but even without the adjustment, Milton should be able to pile up the YAC.

Despite not having an eye-popping 40 time, Milton seems to find another gear in terms of game speed and eats up angles that defenders have on him. I believe a lot of his ability to break away has to do with early patience in his runs and the sudden burst that Kendall has between the first and second level defenders.

I view Milton, by the end of the season, as Zamir White's biggest threat to the role of the primary first and second-down back. Learning the playbook, gaining experience, and making the adjustment to living across the country away from family and friends are all things that must be taken into consideration early on. No matter the talent level, he is still human, and a teenager, and will have to work his way into things.

Also, the level of competition out of the other three backs will be at a fever pitch as they are getting a shot to break out in 2020 as well. However, if Kendall Milton can come in and show the ability to work hard and execute assignments (particular pass protections and check-downs) during practices and scrimmages, then there is no doubt he can solidly be in the mix as a Freshman for the Dawgs.

Summary

There is no clear cut leader in this backfield as there have been the past two seasons in D'Andre Swift. While Kirby Smart will miss the talent, the drive, and the person of Swift that he praised incessantly throughout the 2019 campaign, there is no doubt that he has to be ecstatic over the competition that will take place in the Georgia backfield this offseason.

Add on top of that the constant that was Brian Herrien in the backfield during his four years at Georgia and you've got a void to fill.

At its core, the Kirby era has been built off of competition and wanting more. These backs will push each other, and in turn complement each other, extremely well in 2020.