Spring Position Review - Quarterbacks

Months out from the 2021 season Dawgs Daily previews the most important position in football for the Georgia Bulldogs: quarterback.

For the first time in a long time, Georgia has the talent necessary at the QB spot to garner serious national championship conversations.

The struggles at the position for Georgia in the past have been well documented. We won't go back into the past and revisit them, but at the end of the day, Georgia has oftentimes been a difference-making quarterback short of a national title.

This year that seems to have changed. The Bulldogs have appointed quarterback JT Daniels as the savior who can lead them to heights they haven't found since 1980, and for good reason. Daniels finished the year with a 4-0 record as a starter, throwing for ten touchdowns in those contests.

Without further ado, this is how we at Dawgs Daily see the depth chart shaking out at quarterback for Georgia:

1. JT Daniels, RS JR

2A Brock Vandagriff, FR

2B Carson Beck, RS FR

4. Stetson Bennett, RS SR

The starter should come as no surprise to anyone. Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks in college football and has a chance to be the very best of them all this season. It can't be understated that Daniels has surpassed many of the checkpoints that you want to see heading into a career season.

Game reps executed at a successful level with your play-caller, offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Game reps with your best weapons on the offense. At Dawgs Daily, we expect the most dynamic playmakers next year to be wide receiver George Pickens and running back Kendall Milton.

Two full offseasons in the same system. The one prior to last season and now this upcoming one.

Improved efficiency from year one to year two as a starter.

A game-winning drive in a big spot.

While Daniels has cemented his role as the unquestioned leader and quarterback of this team there is a quarterback spot up for grabs. There has been a lot of speculation about the No. 2 quarterback role this spring, and the battle will feature the likes of Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff.

Both are uber-talented football players with high ceilings. Ultimately Vadagriff's athletic profile coupled with his elite intermediate accuracy could help him win the job, with his leadership cementing his case.

Beck, on the other hand, has a rocket attached to his shoulder. He can make any throw you want him to and will have two full off-seasons in the system to Vandagriff's one. The job won't officially be awarded until the first blowout of the season, likely against UAB in game two of the season. Whoever comes off the bench in mop-up duty first will have won the job. We expect Kirby Smart to keep this battle extremely close to the vest.

Stetson Bennett provides some excellent quarterback depth. While he won't blow you away as a starter he should be one of the better backup options across the country. He is smart with the football and has playing experience, although his ceiling is much lower than some of the other backup options.

Overall, this is a national title level quarterback room, and if Georgia should get to a national title, quarterback won't be the question.

