Georgia Baseball Final Score, Beat UNC Wilmington for Spot in Regional Final
The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced in the Athens Regional following win No. 2 over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks by a score of 11 to 2.
It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for the soon-to-be national player of the year Charlier Condon who following a perfect (3-3) day in game one, popped out three times in this contest and finished (0-4) at the plate on the day. However, it was the bat of Kolby Branch that cracked this contest open with a Grand Slam in the second inning.
The Dawgs never looked back in this contest. Kolten Smith gets the Win after pitching 4.0 innings of one-score baseball in just his third start of the season for the Bulldogs, though he did leave the contest emotional after visiting with the team's trainer. We will keep you posted on his status as information is provided.
The Dawgs 12th Grand Slam of the season ties them with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers for an SEC Season record. With Saturday night's win, the Bulldogs have secured their spot in the regional final. UNC Wilmington and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off Sunday morning for the right to play Georgia in the final. Georgia's pitching staff walked 10 batters in the contest and managed to only allow two runs.
The winner of Georgia Tech and UNC Wilmington will then have to beat Georgia twice in order to win the regional final. The winner of the NC State Regional in Raleigh, North Carolina will come to Athens for a Super Regional if the Dawgs handle their business.
The key inning in the Saturday night win over UNC Wilmington came in the second when Kolby Branch broke the game out with a Grand Slam, his fourth of the year.
*Notes from Live Updates*
Second Inning: Kolby Branch's Grand Slam puts Dawgs out on top (5-1)
Top - A lead-off solo shot by T. Marsh ties this game up at Foley field. (1-1) A. Demartino then walked, followed by a single to left from J. Newton. A swinging strikeout on B. Willis gets an out for the Dawgs. Then, B. Arendt strikes out as well striking as Smith shows strength after a tough start to the second. Smith strikes out K. Jones for his thrid straight to close the top of the 2nd.
Bottom - Tre Phillips laces a ball into centerfield to start the 2nd for the Dawgs, with D. Carter beign Hit by a Pitch the following at bat. F. Gonzales grounded a ball up the middle, but UNC Wilmington recorded an out at second base on the grounder. The bases were then loaded by a walk before Kolby Branch hits his 16th Homerun of the season for a Grand Slam, his fourth Grandslam of the season to make it (5-1) at Foley Field. Colby Collins hits a one-out single to right field next with Condon up next.
Charlie Condon hits a fly ball out to center field, just missing it off the end of the bat. The second finally comes to a with a D. Goldstein strike out.
