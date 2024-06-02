Georgia Baseball Gains Transfer Commitment From Younger Brother of Bulldogs Legend
The Diamond Dawgs newest commitment's name should sound extremely familiar to fans of Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team has been on a tear this weekend. The Diamond Dawgs won their first two games of the Athens Regional and have a chance to make an appearance in the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2008. On top of this, the Dawgs have just earned a transfer commitment from a player who may sound extremely familiar to the Bulldog faithful.
Knox Bennett, an infielder from Chipola College has announced that he will be joining the Georgia Baseball team as a walk-on next season. He also just so happens to be the younger brother of legendary quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was also a former walk-on for the University of Georgia’s football team.
With Knox Bennett’s addition to the Georgia Baseball program, it is safe to say that the name “Bennett” is likely to become even more legendary amongst Georgia fans.
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
