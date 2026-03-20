LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Baseball vs Texas A&M Aggies - Game 1 Scores and Key Moments

Live updates from College Station as the Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the first matchup of a three-game series.

The Georgia Bulldogs' first road series in conference play is underway as the Bulldogs are in College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Today's game will be game one of a three-game series between the two teams.

The Bulldogs are heading into today's contest on a four-game winning streak, which has included a handful of emotional late-inning comeback victories. The Dawgs are looking to avoid another emotional game in hopes on dominating the Aggies altogether.

With a win today, Georgia will have rattled off five consecutive victories and will be building some huge momentum as their regular season schedule continues.

As action unfolds throughout the afternoon, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide fans with in-depth and timely coverage. Stay tuned for more updates from the Georgia Bulldogs vs the Texas A&M Aggies.

Georgia Baseball vs Texas A&M Aggies Live Updates (Game 1)

Georgia's Kolby Branch (9) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor's Note** This article will be periodically updated as today's game takes place. First pitch is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

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