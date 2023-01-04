Georgia Basketball vs Auburn Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to win their 11th game of the season as they begin conference play against the Auburn Tigers tonight in Athens. This will be the 195th time these two teams meet on the hardwood in a series that Auburn currently leads 99-95.

Last year's matchup saw the unranked Bulldogs overcome a double-digit deficit in the 2nd half against the No.1 ranked Tigers. Only to lose 74-72 in the final seconds of the game.

This year, both teams are off to spectacular starts. After firing head coach Tom Crean for winning just 6 games in the 2021 season, Georgia has boasted a surprising 10-3 record thus far under first year head coach Mike White. For the Tigers, they currently sit at 11-2 after a 2021 season that saw them go 28-6 and hold the No.1 ranking for a number of weeks.

Georgia is currently 8-0 in home games this season and are led by guards Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts. Roberts leads the team in steals and assists, while Oquendo is the leading scorer. Together the duo averages 28 out of Georgia's 71 points per game.

The Tigers will rely heavily on junior guard Wendell Green to keep their offense rolling. Green currently leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game and points with 12.7 per game. However, it will be forward Johni Broome who's impact will most likely be felt by the Dawgs. Broome currently leads the team in rebounds and is averaging a devastating 2.7 blocks per game.

Georgia will have to play a relatively mistake free game and shoot efficiently for 40 minutes if they want to beat the Tigers to keep their 3 game win streak alive.

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

