Georgia Basketball vs Florida Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will play their first road game of their SEC schedule this season as they take on the 7-7 Florida Gators in Gainesville this afternoon. This will be the 222nd meeting between these two programs in a series that Florida currently leads 120-101. The Bulldogs are 3-7 in the last 10 meetings.

Georgia is coming off their first SEC win of the season after an impressive home victory over the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday evening. However, the Dawgs will not be in their home environment for this matchup and have yet to win a game on the road this season.

Florida is currently experiencing some growing pains in head coach Todd Golden's 1st year with the team. The Gators are currently 7-7 overall, just 1-4 in their previous 5 matchups, and have yet to win a conference game thus far. However, a win against their former head coach (Mike White) would certainly change Florida fan's attitudes about this season.

Though this will not be a home game for Mike White's Bulldogs, it will certainly be an environment the Georgia head coach is very familiar with. White was the Gators head coach from 2015 until last year when he took over for Tom Crean as the Bulldogs head coach. During his time in Gainesville, White posed a 224-115 record which included 4 March Madness tournament appearances.

White stated in a presser following the Auburn game that he was very excited to return to the city where he raised his family, and that he was looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces. He assured fans that come game time however, things would be business as usual.

Despite their recent successes, Georgia has just a 19% chance to win the game according to ESPN. The Bulldogs will once again need big scoring performances from Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo. Roberts, who scored a season high 26 points against Auburn earlier this week will most likely need to have a similar performance for the Dawgs to pull off a win in the hostile environment.

Florida forward Colin Castelton will be impact player for the Gators as usual. The senior out of Deland, Florida currently leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks and has scored over 25 points in 3 of his last 4 outings. Neutralizing Castleton will be a must for the Bulldogs this afternoon.

