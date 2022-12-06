Georgia Basketball vs Georgia Tech Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta tonight to take on their in-state rival, The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in hopes to win their 8th game of the season. This will be the 198th time that these 2 teams meet on the court in a series that Georgia Tech leads 106-91.

The Bulldogs fell to the Jackets last year in Athens to a score of 78-88 but have shown that they are much improved from last year's team in the 2022 season. Under new head coach Mike White, the team has already surpassed their total regular season wins from a year ago and are currently undefeated at home.

Georgia hopes to keep their momentum rolling as they are coming off of a dominant 68-46 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers. Mardrez McBride lead the Bulldogs in points and earned 9 boards on the evening as well. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets are a much better opponent than the Rattlers and have been dominant at home this year. They are currently on a 5 game home streak and are a 4 point favorite over the Georgia tonight. ESPN currently gives the Tech a 60.8% chance to win.

Georgia Tech is fresh off of an 18 point win against Northeastern University on Friday in Atlanta. Sophomore guard Miles Kelly was the Jackets leading scorer with 16 points and also grabbed 4 rebounds to lead his team to victory. Kelly is currently the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets and will most likely have a massive impact on tonight's game. Kelly has failed to reach 10 points in 2-3 of Tech's losses this season so the Bulldogs will need to make stopping the guard a top priority.

Georgia's offense will once again rely on Terry Roberts who has become the lifeblood of this offense. Roberts has been the most consisted scorer for the Bulldogs this year and also leads the team in assists with 4.1. He will need to turn in another excellent matchup to give the Bulldogs a shot at winning.

Taking care of the Basketball will also be a must for Georgia if they want to pull of the upset tonight. Though the Bulldogs have been able to tighten up their shooting inconsistencies from earlier in the season, they are still averaging 15.8 turnovers a game. A trait that has greatly hindered their offensive abilities in close games.

How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Gameday: Tuesday, Dec. 6th, 2022

Tuesday, Dec. 6th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Ocean Center. Daytona Beach, Florida (Tournament)

Ocean Center. Daytona Beach, Florida (Tournament) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

