Georgia Basketball vs Hampton Preview

Georgia is set to host the Hampton Pirates tonight in their 2nd game of a 3 game home stretch before traveling to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech. This will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.

Georgia is coming off probably their best performance of the season after handing East Tennessee State a 15 point loss in Stegman Coliseum. This was one of the very few games all season that the Bulldogs outscored their opponents in both halves of play. Sunday's win for the Bulldogs extended Georgia's undefeated home streak to 4 and improved their regular season record to 5-2.

The Pirates on the other hand, are having a much different season than the Bulldogs. They currently sit at 1-5 and are on a 4 game losing streak following a 27 point loss to Wake Forrest. Consequently, Hampton finds itself an 18.5 underdog against the Bulldogs tonight.

Hampton will need a spectacular game from their sophomore guard Jordan Nesbitt in order to pull off the upset. Nesbitt currently leads the team in blocks, rebounds, and assists and averages 12.2 points a game. Nesbitt was however held to just 8 points in Hampton's previous game against Wake Forrest.

The Bulldogs are led by guards Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts with 13.7 points each. After battling an injury earlier in the season, Oquendo has stepped up in a major way for the Bulldogs offense as of late. Which included a season high 16 points on Sunday. It is likely the 2 are in for another big performance tonight, against a team that is averaging just 4 steals a game.

Should the Bulldogs emerge victorious tonight, they will tie their season win total from last year under former head coach Tom Crean. Crean was fired at the end of the 2021 season.

How to Watch Georgia vs Hampton

Gameday: Wednesday, Nov. 30th, 2022

Wednesday, Nov. 30th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Location: Stegman Coliseum. Athens, Georgia

Stegman Coliseum. Athens, Georgia Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

