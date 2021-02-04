Georgia Revives NCAA Tourney Hopes

Georgia is back in the NCAA Tournament discussion after an impressive victory over Auburn Tuesday night.

Just one week ago, Georgia basketball's season felt like a lost cause. The Bulldogs were just 2-6 in SEC play with the toughest month of the season ahead of them.

Georgia took care of business against an inferior Ole Miss team on January 30, but the win had no effect on the perception of the team. The Bulldogs were 3-6 in the conference with a game against Auburn up next. The Tigers beat Georgia by 18 points in Athens in the first meeting, so hopes weren't high for the rematch.

Then Georgia did the unthinkable Tuesday night. It didn't just beat Auburn, the Bulldogs outplayed the Tigers. Georgia head coach Tom Crean outcoached Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.

The game wasn't a blowout, but the result never felt in doubt. Georgia won 91-86 and many of its points came easy. The Bulldogs slashed the Tiger defense to create uncontested shots. Auburn just couldn't stop Georgia's offense.

For what seems like the first time in the Tom Crean era, Georgia dominated an SEC opponent offensively. The Bulldogs that hit the floor Tuesday was the team Crean promised to give fans when he took the job in 2018.

Now Georgia is 11-6 overall and 4-6 in the SEC with eight games left. If Georgia plays the rest of the season at the same level it played Tuesday, it might just earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Seven of Georgia's last eight opponents are ranked higher in the RPI, and four of Georgia's foes are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Georgia is five wins away from building a strong NCAA Tournament resume. That would put the Bulldogs at 16-9 overall entering the SEC Tournament, where the Bulldogs would have a first-round bye. Five wins is a realistic goal based on Tuesday's performance.

The next two games are against SEC bottom feeders Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. In three weeks, Georgia has a shot at revenge against a South Carolina team still near the bottom of the SEC standings.

And if Georgia can outplay a more talented, athletic and physical Auburn squad, it is capable of upsetting Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and/or Alabama.

However, for every great performance this year, the Bulldogs have had a few duds. Georgia lost to a good, not great, Arkansas team by 30 points earlier this year. A week ago, South Carolina beat the Bulldogs by 24. Neither win over Ole Miss was impressive and Georgia had several comebacks against inferior non-conference opponents.

Those are the performances Georgia needs to avoid the rest of the way. A sour loss to Vanderbilt, a 30-point beating by Alabama, or a performance of that ilk could ruin whatever NCAA Tournament resume the Bulldogs currently have

You may also like

Arik Gilbert Announces Transfer Decision

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.