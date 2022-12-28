Georgia Basketball vs Rider Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to win their 10th game of the season as they take on the Rider Broncs for the first time in program history tonight in Athens. This will be the 2nd game of their 3-game home stretch and the final non-conference game before beginning their SEC schedule against Auburn next week.

Georgia comes into this matchup with a 9-3 record and is currently a 10.5 point favorite over the Broncs with a near 85% chance to win the game according to ESPN. The Broncs currently hold a 5-5 record and are coming off of a modest 77-71 win against the Marist Red Foxes after having their 3 game win streak snapped the week prior.

The Bulldogs are coming off another impressive win against the Chattanooga Mocs. Although, Georgia did not lead until 3 minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs ended up winning by 7 points. Guard Kario Oquendo led the charge with 22 points. Their win against the Mocs marked their 9th of the season and their 7th straight home win in their first season of the Mike White era.

The Broncs will rely heavily on guard Dwight Murray Jr. and Forward Mervin James in this matchup. Murray currently leads the Broncs in points, steals, and assists. While James leads the team with blocks and rebounds. It will take a valiant effort from these two to upset the Bulldogs this evening.

While guards Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts are likely to lead the charge in scoring points. The Bulldogs will need big games from forwards Jailyn Ingram and Matthew Alexander Moncrieffe after KyeRon Lindsay announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Lindsay was not with the team for last week's victory over Chattanooga and will likely not suit up for the Dawgs again.

How to Watch Georgia vs Rider

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE