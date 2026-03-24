Georgia Bulldogs Staffer Resigns to Work With the Atlanta Falcons

Georgia's Deputy Athletic Director Steven Drummond has resigned from his position to work with the Atlanta Falcons.

The offseason is often a time when coaches and players make moves to new positions, but they aren't the only ones who make moves during this time either. In fact, the University of Georgia had one of their own announce his resignation to go work with the Atlanta Falcons.

Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Marketing Officer Steven Drummond has announced he is departing from the University of Georgia to go work with the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan. Sources have indicated to Bulldogs on SI that Drummond will be working closely with Ryan in his new role.

Atlanta Falcons Hire Staffer from the University of Georgia

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Former player Matt Ryan in attendance of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drummon got his start with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Communications Coordinator. He then spent a long time with the Carolina Panthers in a variety of roles. Eventually, he worked his way up to becoming the Vice President of Football Operations with the Panthers.

In 2023, he accepted a job at the University of Georgia where he was responsible for developing and managing partnerships with brands, donors, and NIL platforms to create opportunities for student-athletes.

Drummond was a driving force in the start up of Glory Glory, an independent, fan-first ecosystem, launches today with a focus on deepening engagement and strengthening the connection between Bulldog fans and Georgia's athletic programs.

Now, Drummond will pursue different endeavors with the Falcons as they continue their transition under its new regime and begin to prepare for the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

It should be noted that this news comes just a few days after the Georgia football program held their annual pro day. It's an event where NFL organizations send peronnel to get one last look at the crop of players from Georgia that are about to enter the league ahead of the draft.

The Falcons specifically sent a whole load of staff members to Georgia last Wednesday for the event. That includes former quarterback Matt Ryan, head coach Kevin Stefanski and others.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Ryan was returning to the Falcons' organization, not to play football, but to take over as the President of Football. He would help orchestrate and onlsaught of hires, which lincuded Stefanski as the new head coach and Ian Cunningham as the new GM. The Falcons also hired Tommy Reese to be the new offensive coordinator, while retianing Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator.